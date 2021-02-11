Everything New Parents Need To Know About Filing Taxes This Year

If you welcomed a child to your family in 2020, congratulations. Not only do you have an heir and a legacy, but for the rest of your life, you’ll have an awesome story about how you welcomed a child into your life during the weirdest year ever. You also have a whole lot of changes coming to your taxes, which just got more complicated. The good news is, they might have gotten cheaper. Kids equal tax breaks for millions of Americans, and the latest addition to your family might just lower your tax bill or boost your refund.

Chances are good you haven’t slept for a full night since you added the bundle of joy, and it’s understandable if trudging through IRS documents isn’t high on your list. This guide does the hard work for you and offers the key points you need to know in brief.