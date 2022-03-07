Extend Your Tax Filing Date Free With IRS Form 4868, But Watch Out for This Catch

The filing deadline to submit your 2021 tax return is April 18, 2022, but you can still request an extension if you need extra time to do your taxes.

If you’re requesting an extension, you have until Oct. 17, 2022, to file. However, an extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay any taxes that you owe.

You can request an automatic tax-filing extension regardless of your income using Free File, but iHeartRadio noted that you must still estimate your tax liability on the form and pay any amount due by the April 18 deadline.

iHeartRadio added that you can also get an extension by paying all or part of your estimated income tax due, specifying that the payment is part of an extension using Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) or a credit or debit card. You’ll receive a confirmation number for your records and avoid having to file a separate extension form.

Individual taxpayers can use Form 4868 Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return. Make sure you pay any taxes owed before the deadline to avoid possible penalties. If you are unable to pay the full amount, the IRS advises paying as much as you can and requesting an installment agreement for the remaining balance.

Using IRS Free File, individual taxpayers can electronically prepare and file their income tax returns for free using guided tax preparation, at an IRS partner site or Free File Fillable Forms.

