Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Filing

How Much Did President Biden and VP Harris Pay in Taxes This Year?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock (12894933bd)President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.
Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock / Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock

Tax season does not play favorites — if you earned income in 2021, you need to file taxes on that income in 2022. This includes President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who both released their 2021 federal income tax returns last week.

See: How Rich Is Joe Biden One Year Into His Presidency?
Find: President Biden To Unveil New 20% Minimum Billionaire Tax in 2023 Budget

If you want to get a full look at the tax returns of the nation’s two leading office holders, use this link to skip on over to the WhiteHouse.gov website to view the complete returns.

Tax Offer: $25 to file your taxes. Guaranteed. Low online fee includes federal and state returns, no matter what.

The abbreviated version is this: Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid $150,439 in federal income tax on their 2021 return, at an effective federal income tax rate of 24.6%. Their adjusted gross income for the year was $610,702.

The president and first lady also reported contributions of $17,394 to 10 different charities. The largest charitable gift was $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, a public charity dedicated to ensuring that all children are free from the threat of abuse.

Make Your Money Work

On their Delaware income tax return, the Bidens reported paying $30,765 in state income tax. Jill Biden also reported paying $2,721 in state income tax on her Virginia tax return.

Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff reported federal AGI of $1.65 million and paid $523,371 in federal income taxes, equaling a 2021 effective federal income tax rate of 31.6%. They also paid $120,517 in California income tax and $2,044 in New York income tax. In addition, Emhoff paid $54,441 in District of Columbia income tax.

The second couple contributed $22,100 to charity in 2021.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.