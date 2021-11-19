How To Sign Into ID.me To Access All The IRS Online Platforms

Ivan-balvan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The IRS announced this week that it was going to make available a certain new amount of resources online to taxpayers. Through the launch of an improved identity verification and sign-on process, more people will be able to securely access and use IRS online tools and applications.

See: 401(k) Update: IRS announces COLA Increases & More For Retirement Plans

Find: Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA Checks Will Arrive in January 2022

For anyone who’s ever spent countless hours on the phone with the IRS to solve a seemingly simple problem, the new system is a welcome change.

Taxpayers will use a platform called ID.me, a service the IRS has partnered with to thoroughly verify your identity so that you can gain online access to your profile. By using the new mobile-friendly verification procedure, you will be able to gain entry to existing IRS online services that include:

In order to get access to these services though, the agency will need to make sure it’s you on the other end executing the decisions. ID.me requires original documentation to be presented through their online app — be it on a desktop or mobile phone.

Save for Your Future

In order to set up an account and sign in, you will need to start here. From there, make sure you have with you original forms of your driver’s license and either your passport or birth certificate. The full list of requirements is on their website, as the type of documentation varies for citizen vs. green card holders etc.

The process is fairly straightforward, but if the system does not recognize your documents, you could be asked to hop on a video call with one of their identity verifying specialists, meaning whatever device you are using to set up the account needs to be webcam-enabled.

See: Social Security 101: Check Your Balance Regularly

Find: Stimulus Update: Your State Could Be Sending a $1,000 Check – Do You Qualify?

This new process is mobile-friendly and can be done from your phone, and will ultimately allow more people to access IRS tools with ease and overall service more taxpayers.

More From GOBankingRates