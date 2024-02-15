How Your Child’s Earnings Can Complicate Your Taxes

eyetoeyePIX / Getty Images

When your child starts earning money, whether through a part-time job, investments, or self-employment, it can introduce new complexities to your tax situation. For the tax year 2024, there are specific thresholds and rules that determine when and how your child’s income impacts your taxes. Here’s what you need to know to navigate these challenges:

Types of Income and Filing Thresholds

Earned Income: This includes wages, tips, and salaries from employment. If your child’s earned income exceeds the standard deduction of $13,850 for single filers under 65 in 2024, they must file a tax return. Unearned Income: This consists of investment income like interest, dividends, and capital gains. If your child has more than $1,250 in unearned income, they may need to file a return. Gross Income: The combination of earned and unearned income. If your child’s gross income is greater than $1,250 or their earned income plus $400 (up to $13,450), they must file a return. Self-Employment: If your child has net earnings from self-employment of at least $400, they will likely owe Social Security and Medicare tax and must file a return.

Filing a Tax Return for Your Child

Even if not required, your child might want to file a return if federal taxes were withheld from their paychecks to potentially receive a refund. However, Social Security and Medicare taxes won’t be refunded.

For tax year 2024, a dependent child’s standard deduction is the greater of $1,250 or their earned income plus $400. They will use Form 1040 to file their return, and if they have unearned income, they may need to attach Form 8615 to determine their tax rate.

Including Your Child’s Income on Your Return

In some cases, you can report your child’s unearned income on your return using Form 8814, simplifying the process. However, this option is only available for unearned income above $1,250, and it might result in a higher tax rate for your child’s income. It’s crucial to weigh the pros and cons, as including your child’s income on your return could lead to a higher overall tax bill or even penalties if you underpay.

The Impact on Dependency Status

It’s important to note that filing a separate return for your child does not affect their status as a dependent on your return, as long as they meet the specific dependency tests set by the IRS.

Conclusion

Navigating the tax implications of your child’s earnings requires careful consideration of the types and amounts of income they receive. By understanding the filing thresholds, tax forms, and potential impacts on your own tax return, you can ensure compliance and optimize your tax situation. Consulting with a tax professional can provide personalized guidance tailored to your family’s specific circumstances.

