Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Filing

IRS Will Now Allow Taxpayers To Fix Tax Returns Electronically

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Stock Rocket / Shutterstock.com

Taxpayers who would rather crawl through broken glass than call the IRS about an amended return got some cheery news last week: More tax forms can now be amended electronically.

Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz
Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

In a June 23 announcement, the IRS said the new forms include Form 1040-NR, U.S. Nonresident Alien Income Tax Return; Form 1040-SS, U.S. Self-Employment Tax Return (Including the Additional Child Tax Credit for Bona Fide Residents of Puerto Rico); and Form 1040-PR, Self-Employment Tax Return – Puerto Rico.

Tax Offer: Get help dealing with the IRS on a variety of tax problems, including back taxes, tax notices, property liens and levies. Learn How.

In addition, a new electronic checkbox has been added to Forms 1040/1040-SR, 1040-NR and 1040-SS/1040-PR to indicate that a “superseding return” is being filed electronically. A superseding return is one that is filed after the original return but submitted before the due date, including extensions.

Taxpayers also can amend returns electronically if there is a change to their filing status, or to add a dependent who was previously claimed on another return.

Make Your Money Work

In a statement, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig called the new initiative “an important milestone.”

“This new feature will further help people needing to make corrections,” he added. “[It] will also assist the IRS with its inventory work on the current backlog of amended returns. This is another tool we’re using to help get us back on track.”

Uber Lost and Found Index 2022: The Strangest (and Most Common) Items People Leave Behind

That backlog continues to dog the IRS in 2022. Even though the agency has made considerable progress this year catching up on unprocessed returns, it still faces a massive backlog that has only increased from 2021. As previously reported by GOBankingRates, total outstanding 2022 paper returns stood at 21.3 million at the end of May, according to one estimate. That’s an increase of 1.3 million from the same point in 2021.

About three million Forms 1040-X are filed by taxpayers each year, the IRS said on its website. Taxpayers can still use the Where’s My Amended Return? online tool to check the status of their electronically-filed Form 1040-X.

Meanwhile, Forms 1040 and 1040-SR can still be amended electronically for tax years 2019, 2020 and 2021, along with amended Form 1040-NR and corrected Form 1040-SS and Form 1040-PR for tax year 2021.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.