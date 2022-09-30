IRS Extends October Tax Filing Deadline for Victims of Hurricane Ian

In light of the catastrophic weather conditions which recently hit Florida, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that it would be extending the tax filing deadline to hurricane victims throughout the state — giving residents until Feb. 15, 2023, to file.

In a Sept. 29 statement, the IRS said it will be offering relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“This means that individuals and households that reside or have a business anywhere in the state of Florida qualify for tax relief. The current list of eligible localities is always available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov,” the IRS announcement read.

The official tax deadline is Oct. 17, 2022, for 2021 tax filings.

In addition, the IRS said that the February deadline applies to quarterly estimated income tax payments due on Jan. 17, 2023, and the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Oct. 31, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023.

“In addition, penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after September 23, 2022, and before October 10, 2022, will be abated as long as the deposits are made by October 10, 2022,” the IRS said.

Relief To Be Provided By IRS Automatically

Filing and penalty relief will be provided automatically to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area. Affected taxpayers who receive a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS should call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated.

According to an IRS FAQ page, affected taxpayers include individuals, any business entity or sole proprietor — and any shareholder in an S Corporation.

“A taxpayer does not have to be located in a federally declared disaster area to be an ‘affected taxpayer,'” per the IRS, and taxpayers are “considered ‘affected’ if records necessary to meet a filing or payment deadline postponed during the relief period are located in a covered disaster area.”

Qualifying taxpayers who live outside the disaster area — but whose records necessary to meet a deadline occurring during the postponement period are located in the affected area — need to contact the IRS at 1-866-562-5227.

“This also includes workers assisting the relief activities who are affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization,” the IRS indicated.

