IRS Free File for Your State Tax Return is Available in These Locations

Do you dread having to pay money during tax season just to file your taxes? Don’t worry, the IRS has you covered. With its Free File program, the IRS makes tax preparation easier and cheaper than ever for millions of eligible taxpayers in the United States.

Who is Eligible to Use IRS Free File?

The main requirement for eligibility is that your adjusted gross income (AGI) must be $73,000 or less as reported on your 2022 tax return. However, participating software providers may have additional eligibility rules that take into account income, age and state residency.

If you meet eligibility requirements, you may Free File your federal and state taxes. You are usually required to complete your federal return before starting your state tax return.

The following tax preparation services offer Free File for federal taxes:

1040Now

ezTaxReturn.com

FileYourTaxes.com

On-Line Taxes

TaxAct

FreeTaxUSA

TaxSlayer

State Free File offering providers vary by state.

What States Offer Free File?

22 states and the District of Columbia offer a Free File program for state tax returns. The best way to get details on how to take advantage of the Free File program for your state is to visit your state’s tax agency website. Keep in mind that some partner services will charge a fee to file your state tax return unless it is specifically stated that it will be free.

States with Free File offerings include:

Arkansas

Arizona

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Washington D.C.

Residents of Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming can’t get state-level Free File because their states do not have an income tax. Residents in these states are still able to take advantage of federal Free File if they meet the eligibility requirements.

File Free Today

IRS Free File offers eligible taxpayers access to free online tax preparation and filing services through a variety of commercial partners. These programs offer free e-filing options that will walk you through your tax preparation process.

