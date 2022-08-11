Missouri Flood Victims’ Tax Filing Deadline Pushed to November 15

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that storm and flooding victims in parts of Missouri now have until November 15 to file individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Qualifying victims must live in areas designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Currently, individuals or households that live or have a business in the independent city of St. Louis, St. Charles, Montgomery and St. Louis counties qualify for tax relief. Additional localities could be added later by FEMA and a current list is available on the IRS disaster relief page.

Tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred starting on July 25, 2022 are eligible for relief. However, the IRS says that tax payments related to 2021 tax returns that were due on April 18, 2022 are not eligible for this relief.

Quarterly estimated income tax payments originally due on Sept. 15, 2022 have also been pushed to Nov. 15, as well as quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Aug. 1 and Oct. 31, 2022. Businesses with calendar-year partnerships and S corporations whose 2021 extensions run out on Sept. 15, 2022, and calendar-year corporations whose 2021 extensions run out on Oct. 17, 2022, also have additional time.

The IRS added that penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after July 25, 2022 and before Aug. 9, 2022 will be reduced as long as the deposits were made by Aug. 9, 2022.

If you live in an affected area, you do not need to contact the IRS to receive this relief. However, if you receive a late filing or late payment penalty notice that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date falling within the postponement period, call the number on the notice.

Additionally, if you were affected but live outside of the disaster area, contact the IRS at 866-562-5227.

