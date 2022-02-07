Need Child Tax Credit Filing Help? These IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers Are Open Saturdays

DjelicS / Getty Images

The IRS will be inundated during this filing year with special refunds and credits as a result of last year’s stimulus relief bill and the special one-time money that was distributed as a result. In order to help smooth the process out, the IRS announced new “Special Saturday” hours at Taxpayer Assistance Centers throughout the country.

In its press release, the agency added that select centers will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the following Saturdays:

February 12

March 12

April 9

May 14

These centers, which are not normally open on Saturdays, are to assist in what is sure to be a busy tax filing season. No appointments are required.

“Opening these assistance centers for special Saturday hours is designed to provide yet another way for people to get the help they need. We encourage people to review the details on these special Saturday hours so we can help serve them. I’m also extremely grateful to our employees who have stepped up to provide this special assistance,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a release about the events.

The release added that people can receive walk-in help on all tax services, but an important thing to note: the taxpayer assistance centers will not accept cash payments on these special Saturday openings. During these extra hours, taxpayers will also be able to ask for assistance with the advance child tax credit of 2021 along with other help.

Many people have been wondering if they will owe the IRS any money after receiving up to six payments last year from the advance portion of the child tax credit. If, in the past year you changed jobs or your filing status/income level has significantly changed, it could be a good idea to visit one of these free centers before doing your taxes to determine if any further steps are needed.

Your child tax credit payments were paid out to you based on your 2019 or 2020 tax returns, so if your income has considerably changed since then (meaning in 2021) you might owe the IRS. If you reconcile this early, the IRS will simply just keep the other half of the credit you were to receive this year, meaning you would essentially be paying the IRS back any payments you owe this year from the advance payments you received last year.

To see which Taxpayer Assistance Centers will be open in your local area on the Special Saturday, click here.

