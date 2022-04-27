Still Working On Your Taxes? The IRS Interactive Tax Assistant Can Answer All Your Burning Questions

mediaphotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have any burning tax questions? The Interactive Tax Assistant (ITA) on IRS.gov can give you answers to several tax-related questions, such as whether or not you have to file a tax return, if you can claim a dependent, if the type of income you have is taxable, if you’re eligible to claim a credit or if you can deduct expenses. Some questions about the status of your current filing are also able to be answered.

Discover: 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill

More: 6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money

To use the tool, enter “ITA” into Search on the IRS website — or visit IRS.gov/help/ita. You can find topics through the search feature or by selecting one of the categories listed. You may need to collect some information to use the tool, such as the amount of income you’ve earned, as well as the figures for taxes owed or any credits that you’re claiming. The tool will also tell you the estimated completion time concerning the selected task. Click “Begin” and then “Continue” to proceed.

Make Your Money Work

The ITA tool will guide you through a series of questions. You can also use the Review/Start options at the top of the page to adjust any responses. When you reach the response page, you can print the entire interview and final response.

The IRS says that all information you give is anonymous and will not be shared, stored or used in any way other than to answer your questions.

See: POLL: Do You Think States Should Suspend Their Gas Taxes?

Find: How Much Should You Take Out of Your Paycheck To Ensure You Don’t Owe Taxes Next Year?

If you need to file taxes, you can file for free using IRS Free File. This program allows you to prepare and file your federal income tax online using guided tax preparation at an IRS partner site or by filling out Free File Fillable Forms. Guided tax preparation is available to taxpayers whose adjusted gross income (AGI) is $73,000 or less. Free File Fillable Forms is available to those whose AGI is greater than $73,000.

More From GOBankingRates