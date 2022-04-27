Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Filing

Still Working On Your Taxes? The IRS Interactive Tax Assistant Can Answer All Your Burning Questions

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Serious mid adult woman using internet on smartphone to solve tax issues.
mediaphotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have any burning tax questions? The Interactive Tax Assistant (ITA) on IRS.gov can give you answers to several tax-related questions, such as whether or not you have to file a tax return, if you can claim a dependent, if the type of income you have is taxable, if you’re eligible to claim a credit or if you can deduct expenses. Some questions about the status of your current filing are also able to be answered.

Discover: 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill
More: 6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money

Tax Offer: Get help dealing with the IRS on a variety of tax problems, including back taxes, tax notices, property liens and levies. Learn How.

To use the tool, enter “ITA” into Search on the IRS website — or visit IRS.gov/help/ita. You can find topics through the search feature or by selecting one of the categories listed. You may need to collect some information to use the tool, such as the amount of income you’ve earned, as well as the figures for taxes owed or any credits that you’re claiming. The tool will also tell you the estimated completion time concerning the selected task. Click “Begin” and then “Continue” to proceed.

Make Your Money Work

The ITA tool will guide you through a series of questions. You can also use the Review/Start options at the top of the page to adjust any responses. When you reach the response page, you can print the entire interview and final response.

The IRS says that all information you give is anonymous and will not be shared, stored or used in any way other than to answer your questions.

See: POLL: Do You Think States Should Suspend Their Gas Taxes?
Find: How Much Should You Take Out of Your Paycheck To Ensure You Don’t Owe Taxes Next Year?

If you need to file taxes, you can file for free using IRS Free File. This program allows you to prepare and file your federal income tax online using guided tax preparation at an IRS partner site or by filling out Free File Fillable Forms. Guided tax preparation is available to taxpayers whose adjusted gross income (AGI) is $73,000 or less. Free File Fillable Forms is available to those whose AGI is greater than $73,000.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.