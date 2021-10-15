Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Filing

Tax Extension Due Day: When Does My Local Post Office Close Today?

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

"Close up of United States Post Office sign, horizontal.
sshepard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you filed IRS Form 4868 earlier this year, the tax extension gives you until Oct. 15 to file your tax return — which is today. If you waited until today to file, the IRS considers a tax return filed on time to be addressed correctly with enough postage and postmarked by the due date.

See: How To Do Your Taxes Last Minute If You Filed an Extension
Find: Waited Until October To File Taxes? Here’s How To Meet the Extension Deadline

While post office hours nationwide aren’t extended, some locations may offer extended hours for tax filers. To find out when your local post office closes, call a post office near you to find out if it will be open late today.

You can also check online through the Find USPS Locations tool on the USPS website. Enter your location, the USPS location type as well as the search radius. You can also use filters to find a post office with weekday hours after 5 p.m. or 24-hour facilities.

Save for Your Future

Once you hit search, you can find post office facilities that match your criteria in order of distance to the location you entered. Click on a location to find out post office hours and which services it offers.

See: Filing Your Taxes Today? Find Out How The IRS Lets You Do It For Free
Find: The Best and Worst States for Taxes

However, while your local post office may offer extended hours, it’s important to note the post office’s last collection time, which is the time at which the mail is taken for the last period that day and the date and time it is postmarked. For example, if your local post office is open until 7 p.m. today, but the last collection time is 6 p.m, you’ll need to get to the post office before 6 p.m. to ensure your tax return is postmarked by Oct. 15. If not, it will go out the next day and be considered late.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.