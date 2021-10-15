Tax Extension Due Day: When Does My Local Post Office Close Today?

If you filed IRS Form 4868 earlier this year, the tax extension gives you until Oct. 15 to file your tax return — which is today. If you waited until today to file, the IRS considers a tax return filed on time to be addressed correctly with enough postage and postmarked by the due date.

While post office hours nationwide aren’t extended, some locations may offer extended hours for tax filers. To find out when your local post office closes, call a post office near you to find out if it will be open late today.

You can also check online through the Find USPS Locations tool on the USPS website. Enter your location, the USPS location type as well as the search radius. You can also use filters to find a post office with weekday hours after 5 p.m. or 24-hour facilities.

Once you hit search, you can find post office facilities that match your criteria in order of distance to the location you entered. Click on a location to find out post office hours and which services it offers.

However, while your local post office may offer extended hours, it’s important to note the post office’s last collection time, which is the time at which the mail is taken for the last period that day and the date and time it is postmarked. For example, if your local post office is open until 7 p.m. today, but the last collection time is 6 p.m, you’ll need to get to the post office before 6 p.m. to ensure your tax return is postmarked by Oct. 15. If not, it will go out the next day and be considered late.

