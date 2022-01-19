Taxes 2022: Should You File Early This Year?

The IRS announced that tax season begins on Jan. 24, when the agency will begin accepting and processing 2021 income tax returns. Although the deadline to file isn’t until April 18 for most taxpayers, filing early may be your best option.

National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins called 2021 “the most challenging year taxpayers and tax professionals have ever experienced” in her 2021 Annual Report to Congress. The report also said that tens of millions of taxpayers experienced delays in the processing of their returns, noting the imbalance between the workload and resources available to the IRS.

More people are also looking for extra help filing certain credits for 2021. Nolan Christensen, the owner of Christensen Financial Services, told KWCH that more people have come looking for help with the advanced child tax credit, expanded education credits and certain itemized deductions.

“File early. The reason why is the IRS is still behind in processing the prior two years. You want to definitely electronically file, do not mail anything in if you don’t have to because those are taking an extremely long time because they’re going to be at the bottom of the pile” Christensen explained to KWCH.

To speed up processing, the IRS also encourages everyone to file electronically with direct deposit information as soon as they have everything they need to file an accurate return. Errors or an incomplete return may slow down your tax refund.

