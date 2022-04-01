Taxes 2022: What Is the Deadline for Filing an Amended Return?

AJ_Watt / Getty Images

What happens if you make a mistake on your taxes? Fortunately, the Internal Revenue Service offers plenty of time to file an amended return, known as 1040-X.

If you realize you didn’t claim the correct filing status, or entered incorrect income, deductions, or tax credits, you can file an amended return up to three years after the date you filed the original return — or within two years of paying the taxes owed, whichever is later.

Since the deadline to file your 2021 taxes this year is April 18, 2022, you have until April 18, 2025 to file an amended return if you realize you made an error. You can file amended returns for taxes filed in 2019 or later this year.

IRS.gov says that if you made a mathematical error — not a mistake in claiming the wrong amount — the IRS is likely to catch that mistake when processing your return. You may not have to file an amended return. The IRS says it could take up to 16 weeks to process an amended return.

