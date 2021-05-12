What Actually Happens If You Don’t Pay Your Taxes

As a tax attorney, Danielle Dryden has seen it all. That is, she’s seen all sorts of situations where people haven’t paid their taxes and they’ve owed amounts ranging from thousands to millions of dollars. “When I started in this industry, I never in my wildest dreams imagined 95% of the scenarios I’ve seen,” said Dryden, who is the owner of Dryden Tax Resolution in Tampa, Florida.

Fortunately, the IRS offers a variety of ways for taxpayers to pay what they owe, she said. “I find there are very few people that end up in an unmanageable repayment agreement,” Dryden said. “In the same vein, the IRS also does a number of things to protect their ability to collect on the debt should things go awry with the taxpayer. These include liens, levies, and, in extreme circumstances, the seizure of physical property.”

Here are a few real-life scenarios of what happened to people who didn’t pay their taxes.