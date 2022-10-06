Child Tax Credit: Rhode Island Is Sending You $250 Per Child

Some residents of Rhode Island will be getting payments from the state government in the form of Child Tax Rebates that pay families up to of $250 per child for up to three children.

An announcement from the office of Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said the state started issuing the payments on Oct. 3, 2022. They will be disbursed to qualified tax filers over the next several weeks. The rebates are part of the fiscal year 2023 budget signed by McKee and approved by the General Assembly.

The rebates are available to Rhode Island residents making up to $100,000 a year for individual filers and $200,000 for joint filers. Payments will be sent to nearly 115,000 Rhode Island families.

“The Child Tax Rebate Program allows us to distribute over $40 million in direct support specifically to middle and lower-income families with children,” McKee said in a statement. “We know costs are rising nationwide, and that’s why Rhode Island is continuing to step up and provide relief on utility prices, small business taxes and everyday costs.”

The rebate program is administered by the Rhode Island Division of Taxation. Information about the Child Tax Rebate program, including a rebate payment tracker, can be found on the Division’s rebate webpage. The page will be updated frequently and most questions can be answered there.

If you have any additional questions about the Child Tax Rebate, you can contact the Division’s Personal Income Tax Section by e-mail at Tax.assist@tax.ri.gov or by phone at 401-574-8242.

