10 Steps To Take If Your Tax Return Is Rejected

Don't Panic

Rejection of any kind can be uncomfortable, but in the case of an IRS rejection, discomfort can rise to the level of dread. But fear not. In the vast majority of cases, a rejected tax return can be cleared up with just a few moments of your time.

Think about it this way — if you’re shopping online and your credit card shows up as invalid, it typically means that you transposed a number, or perhaps that your card has expired. Just as with a tax return rejected from the IRS, there’s no need to panic — just correct your minor mistake and all will be well.

