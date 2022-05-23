Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Tax Laws

IRS Is Raising Interest Rates July 1 — What Does That Mean for You?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Photo series of japanese man working from home as a freelancer, making conference calls and discussing projects.
visualspace / Getty Images

The IRS announced on May 20 that it would be raising interest rates beginning July 1, 2022. The interest rate increase would apply to overpayments and underpayments of quarterly taxes. Generally speaking, these changes typically apply to corporations, 1099 independent contractors and self-employed people who have to pay quarterly estimated taxes. Interest rates are calculated quarterly based on the federal short-term rate.

Discover: The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
More: Stimulus Updates To Know for Spring 2022

The new tax rates are as follows:

  • 5% for overpayments.
  • 4% for overpayments for corporations.
  • 2.5% for a corporate overpayment greater than $10,000.
  • 5% for underpayments.
  • 7% for large corporate underpayments.

Tax Offer: Get help dealing with the IRS on a variety of tax problems, including back taxes, tax notices, property liens and levies. Learn How.

According to tax law, you must pay a certain percentage of your taxes throughout the year. W-2 employees have this money automatically deducted from their paychecks in the form of payroll taxes. Independent contractors, on the other hand, are responsible for ensuring they pay their fair share of taxes throughout the year.

Sole proprietors, partners in a business, and business owners who file taxes as S-corporations must pay quarterly taxes if they expect to owe at least $1,000 in April when tax returns are due. That amount is $500 for a C-corp.

Make Your Money Work

Many workers can estimate their quarterly taxes using the “safe harbor method.” This can protect you from underpayment penalties. You can opt to pay 100% of your tax liability from the prior year, split into payments in April, June, September, and the following January. If your earnings are fairly consistent from year-to-year, you can choose to pay 90% of your tax liability from the current year.

Alternatively, you can estimate your earnings, deductions, and taxes you’ll owe for each quarter and pay that amount. That means you could owe more in taxes during busier times. But if you underestimate your total liability at the end of the year, you may owe penalties of up to 5% under the new interest rate increase.

See: POLL: Have Gas Prices Affected Your Driving Habits?
Find: In Spite of Inflation Concerns, Taxpayers Show Widespread Support for School Budgets

If you aren’t sure how much you should pay, it’s a good idea to consult with a tax accountant who specializes in working with small businesses and 1099 contractors.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of May 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.