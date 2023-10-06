Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Tax Laws

Latest Tax Scheme Targets Wealthy Filers — How To Keep Yourself Safe When Claiming Deductions

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Group of senior women talking about the paint in gallery.
KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The IRS cautioned taxpayers, particularly high-income filers, to look out for a new tax scheme involving promotions for “exaggerated” art donation deductions.

These scams use direct solicitation to promise values of art much higher than they actually are. Scammers typically target high-income earners and persuade them to purchase the art, wait to donate the art and then take an inaccurate deduction for the donated art.

“This is another example where people should be careful when it comes to aggressive marketing and promotions,” said IRS commissioner Danny Werfel. “There are legitimate ways to claim an art donation, but taxpayers should be careful to understand the rules and watch out for inflated values or questionable appraisals.”

Here’s how the scam works, according to the IRS.

Promoters encourage taxpayers to buy various types of art, typically at a “discounted” price, which may include additional services, such as storage, shipping and arranging the appraisal and donation of the art. The scammer promises the artwork is worth much more than the purchase price.

Get Tax Debt Help

Purchases are encouraged to donate the art after waiting at least one year and then to claim a tax deduction for an inflated fair market value. Scammers may also suggest donating art annually and allowing them to purchase a quantity of art that promises a specific deductible amount. They may also arrange for certain charities to take the donations.

The IRS says to watch out for these red flags:

  • Look out for aggressive promotions.
  • Be wary of buying multiple works by the same artists with little to no market value outside of what the promoter may be advertising.
  • Promoters may use specific appraisers for participants, but the IRS says they often fail to describe the art accurately.

You can report fraud related to art donation deductions by filling out Form 14242 and reporting it to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484.

More From GOBankingRates

Get Tax Debt Help

Related Content

Why Do So Many Gen Zers Owe Back Taxes?

Taxes

Why Do So Many Gen Zers Owe Back Taxes?

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Men vs. Women: Why Is One So Much More Likely To Owe Back Taxes?

Taxes

Men vs. Women: Why Is One So Much More Likely To Owe Back Taxes?

October 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

IRS Will Pay You To Be a Tax Whistleblower — What To Report and How To Get the Reward

Taxes

IRS Will Pay You To Be a Tax Whistleblower -- What To Report and How To Get the Reward

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Tax Reminder: If You Filed an Extension, You’re Less Than a Month Away From Deadline — 5 Helpful Tips To Keep in Mind

Taxes

Tax Reminder: If You Filed an Extension, You're Less Than a Month Away From Deadline -- 5 Helpful Tips To Keep in Mind

September 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Debts That Are Not Discharged in Bankruptcy

Taxes

4 Debts That Are Not Discharged in Bankruptcy

September 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring: What This Means For Retirees

Taxes

Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring: What This Means For Retirees

September 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire — Here’s How Much More You’ll Pay

Taxes

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire -- Here's How Much More You'll Pay

September 23, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Tax Strategies Boomers Need To Know

Taxes

8 Tax Strategies Boomers Need To Know

September 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top 7 Countries with Zero Income Tax

Taxes

Top 7 Countries with Zero Income Tax

September 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Biden Again Calls for Expansion of Child Tax Credit — Here’s the One Key Stat To Pay Attention To

Taxes

Biden Again Calls for Expansion of Child Tax Credit -- Here's the One Key Stat To Pay Attention To

September 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Tax Brackets Limits Are Up Thanks to Inflation — How Much More Can You Deduct?

Taxes

Tax Brackets Limits Are Up Thanks to Inflation -- How Much More Can You Deduct?

September 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring: What to Know About Future Tax Payments for Millennials

Taxes

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring: What to Know About Future Tax Payments for Millennials

September 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Falling Behind on Your Property Taxes Can Lead to ‘Home Equity Theft’ in 12 States — How To Protect Yourself

Taxes

Falling Behind on Your Property Taxes Can Lead to 'Home Equity Theft' in 12 States -- How To Protect Yourself

September 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Update: How To Get Tax Credits for These 25 Home Upgrades

Taxes

Stimulus Update: How To Get Tax Credits for These 25 Home Upgrades

September 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Tax Help That Can Be Worth the Money

Taxes

Tax Help That Can Be Worth the Money

September 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Taxes 2023: Should You Live in a State With No Income Tax?

Taxes

Taxes 2023: Should You Live in a State With No Income Tax?

September 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!