Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Tax Laws

Tax Credit: Californians Could Save Thousands by Installing Solar — Here’s How

Nicole Spector

By Nicole Spector

solar-panels
©Shutterstock.com

Solar energy has been getting heavily pushed in recent years as the effects of climate change becomes clearer. But it turns out that solar energy isn’t just good for the planet, it’s good for your wallet — especially if you live in California.

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered
Save More: Back-to-School Tips To Help You Cut Costs

The federal government now touts a tax incentive to Golden State residents who go solar, enabling them to offset the total cost of solar installation. This is in the form of a tax credit that has come about in light of the extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC).

Via the ITC, California state taxpayers earn a 26% tax credit for solar systems installed between 2020 and 2022; they get a 22% credit for systems installed in 2023. There’s no maximum amount; the sky (or the sun?) is the limit.

This tax credit could amount to quite a pretty penny, too. According to Consumer Affairs, it costs about $12,000 on average to install solar panels. Getting 26% back on that is not too shabby. Additionally, solar will save you money in the long run as you save on the costs of energy in your home.

Make Your Money Work

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip for Service?

Solar has become a hot topic in California, which has been hard hit by climate change (namely in the form of deadly wildfires), and droves of people are opting to switch to the clean renewable energy source. The state leads the nation in rooftop solar capacity.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector is a writer, editor, and author based in Los Angeles by way of Brooklyn. Her work has appeared in Vogue, the Atlantic, Vice, and The New Yorker. She's a frequent contributor to NBC News and Publishers Weekly. Her 2013 debut novel, "Fifty Shades of Dorian Gray" received laudatory blurbs from the likes of Fred Armisen and Ken Kalfus, and was published in the US, UK, France, and Russia — though nobody knows whatever happened with the Russian edition! She has an affinity for Twitter.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of August 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.