Two-Thirds of Americans Say Taxes Are ‘Too Much,’ Suggest 3 Ways To Make More Efficient

Two-thirds of Americans feel they pay “too much” in federal income taxes, and many say they see little value in return, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

About seven in ten feel the same way about property taxes, while six in ten feel that way about state sales tax. Republicans are also more likely than Democrats to view taxes as unfair, according to the study, believing they pay too much in taxes and see taxes as poor value.

The poll revealed that few adults have a high level of confidence that their tax dollars will be used in the best interest of “people like them,” whether that be the federal government or local school districts. However, people tend to trust local governing bodies with their tax dollars slightly more. Sixteen percent are extremely or very confident in their local school district, while only 6% feel the same about the federal government.

One possible factor causing the drop in public opinion regarding taxes and trust in government is complexity. Less than a third of adults say they understand very well how what they owe in state sales tax, federal income tax or local property tax is calculated. Many people also believe that the tax burden is highest for middle-income earners compared with high- and low-income earners.

Overall, people were dissatisfied with the value taxes they paid and preferred lower taxes with fewer services. Adults lack confidence in the government’s ability to spend tax revenue in the public’s best interest.

“Whether it is local, state or federal taxes, most people want lower taxes and are skeptical of the value they receive from these taxes,” said David Sterrett, a principal research scientist with the AP-NORC Center, The Hill reported. “Many people view these taxes as unfair and believe they are most burdensome on middle-income families.”

