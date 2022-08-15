Porsche is Auctioning a Working Replica of Sally Carrera From Pixar’s ‘Cars’ – Here’s How You Can Own It

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2002 911 Carrera, Pixar Animation Studios, Porsche Cars North America and Style Porsche in Weissach (Porsche’s design and development center in Germany) have collaborated on a real-life, modern-day version of the most famous Carrera — the much-loved Sally from the 2006 classic movie “Cars” (voiced by Bonnie Hunt). The working replica will be auctioned on August 20.

If you’re thinking of bidding on it, bring your thickest wallet. Actually, bring Elon Musk’s wallet. The standard GTS model has a starting price of $138,050, according to Car and Driver.

The Sally Special Porsche is a one-of-a-kind version that will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s on August 20 as part of Monterey Car Week, happening now until August 21 in Monterey County, California. U.S. citizens only are eligible to participate.

All proceeds from Sally’s auction will be donated to two charities: Girls Inc., the advocacy group “inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold,” and USA for UNHCR, the non-profit U.N. Refugee Agency currently doing yeoman’s service for the 6.37 million displaced Ukraine refugees recorded across Europe, per the UNHCR site.

“Vehicles need a face and a story. And the animated Pixar’s film ‘Cars’ has impressively transferred done just that: brought cars to life on the big screen,” says Dr. Sebastian Rudolph, Porsche AG’s Vice President Communications, Sustainability and Politics, in a company press statement. “The story conveys values such as friendship, love and mutual support — and in the middle of it all is a Porsche: ‘Sally Carrera.'”

911 Carrera GTS Credit: Porsche/Victor Jon Goico

“With this one-off street legal 911, the ‘Sally Special,’ which we are auctioning for charity, we want to help people who urgently need support, quite in keeping with the spirit of the film character,” Rudolph added.

Just as the original animated Sally was designed on the then-brand-new version of Porsche’s 911, so is her real-life twin. For you motorheads, the 2022 911 Carrera GTS has a “twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-6 rated at 473 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.1 seconds with the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic,” according to Motor Authority. The Sally Special has a 7-speed manual transmission, which means the 0-60 mph jolt will take you a bit longer: 3.9 seconds.

