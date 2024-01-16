Advertiser Disclosure
This Job Offers a Six-Figure Salary and Tremendous Growth Opportunities — No College Degree Required

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Two female programmers working on new project.
BalanceFormcreative / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While higher education can help you land a high-paying job faster, contrary to popular belief, there are some high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that between 2020 and 2030, 60% of new jobs in the economy will be in occupations that don’t typically require an associate’s, bachelor’s, or graduate degree.

These roles not only offer good salaries but represent a shift in the job market and how job seekers think about work in 2024, said Resume Genius career expert Eva Chan.

“With rising college tuition fees and student loan debt, more and more people are exploring alternative career paths that don’t require a degree,” said Chan, adding that the pandemic accelerated this shift, and this has led to an increased interest in jobs that offer competitive salaries and career growth without a four-year educational commitment.

According to Chan, employers in many sectors of the economy have caught on to this trend.

“What we’re seeing today is that diverse educational backgrounds, hands-on experience, and continuous learning are gaining more currency in the job market and opening more doors than ever before,” she said. “This shift has been especially pronounced in the healthcare, information technology, logistics, transportation and hospitality sectors, which are all offering job seekers competitive careers that don’t require a college education.”

Chan noted, however, that a college degree can still offer advantages in many fields.

“The decision to pursue a degree or not should be based on individual career goals, interests and financial circumstances,” she said.

Jobs Report Outlines Employment Trends For 2024

Recognizing this upward trend, Resume Genius’s 2024 High-Pay, No-Degree Jobs Report has compiled a list of the top 20 highest-paying jobs not necessarily requiring a degree.

Of these, the highest paying job went to airline or commercial pilots. However, although it’s not strictly necessary to attain a degree to proceed in this field, it is highly likely it will become advantageous to the point of necessity for those hoping to advance.

“Being a commercial pilot pays well and is a good example of a high-paying role that is attainable without a four-year degree,” said Chan. “Specialized flight schools offer the necessary training and experience, with a focus on flight time and obtaining the necessary licenses and medical certificates.”

Information Security Analyst

Of those that were more likely to focus on a high school diploma or vocational training, the top job was listed as information security analyst. With an average salary of $112,000 — and with an estimated 168,900 positions available, along with a potential 32% job growth — working in cybersecurity could be a lucrative calling.

This position offers substantial earning potential without requiring a degree in computer science, added Chan.

“Prospective analysts gain skills through various channels like self-learning, vocational programs, and work experience. Certifications like CompTIA Security+ and Certified Ethical Hacker provide additional validation of their expertise,” she said.

Elevator and escalator installer and repairer, special effects artist and animator, and transportation, storage, and distribution manager rounded out the top spots on the hot jobs list.

