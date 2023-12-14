Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Do Warren Buffett’s Latest Investment Moves Signal Recession ‘Right Around the Corner’ — Experts Weigh In

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Warren Buffett
Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock

Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman, Warren Buffett, is one of the world’s most notable investors. His money moves have always been scrutinized in search of clues as to where he thinks the economy is going.

The “Oracle of Omaha” sold $28.7 billion of stock in the first three quarters of 2023 — a move some see as a predictor that the economy could be headed for trouble.

As Newsweek reported, according to the company’s earnings, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold a net $10.4 billion of stock in the first quarter of the year, sold close to $13 billion of shares and bought less than $5 billion in the second quarter — and in the third quarter, it sold $5.3 billion worth of stocks.

Stocks Could Be Seen as Pricey Currently

Steve H. Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, told Newsweek that Buffett’s and Berkshire Hathaway’s “recent lightening up on stocks and accumulation of a pile of cash — $157 billion — is consistent with the fact that stocks are relatively pricey right now.”

He also added that this could be a sign “that a recession is right around the corner.”

But not all experts agree with this premise.

“My sense is the selling likely reflected some profit-taking and rebalancing in the aftermath of a decent run-up in the market this year,” said Cathy Seifert, vice president, CFRA Research. “While I think there is a chance of a correction — I don’t necessarily think a recession is imminent.”

Make Your Money Work for You

Essential To Put Buffett’s Moves in Context

Kraig Kleeman, founder and CEO of The New Workforce, said that while Hanke’s perspective is compelling, it’s essential to contextualize Buffett’s actions within his broader investment philosophy.

“Known for his long-term, value-oriented approach, Buffett’s sell-off may be less a prophecy of recession and more a reflection of his assessment of overvalued stocks,” said Kleeman.

Berkshire’s amassed cash reserve doesn’t necessarily spell out fear, he said, as it could be strategic positioning for acquiring undervalued assets when the market dips. This would align with Buffett’s penchant for investing in undervalued entities during economic lows.

According to him, Buffett’s latest investment decisions might suggest prudence in an unpredictable economic environment, but do not definitively point to an impending recession.

“These moves are about opportunistic positioning for future investments as they are about cautious navigation in volatile times. As with any investment strategy, multiple interpretations exist, and Buffett’s actions’ true intent and consequences will unfold in time,” he added.

More Recent Buffett Moves and What They Mean

David Kass, clinical professor of finance at University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, noted that Buffett’s recent net sales of equities in Berkshire’s portfolio through Sept. 30 is indicative of his view that the stock market was fully valued, offering relatively few equity investments that were attractive at current prices and interest rates.

Make Your Money Work for You

However, Kass added that on Dec. 13, Berkshire filed a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) form which revealed its purchase of an additional $590 million of shares in Occidental Petroleum a few days earlier, resulting in Berkshire increasing its stake in Occidental to more than 27%.

“Buffett’s previous cautious investment behavior in 2023 related to stock market valuation, and not a forecast of a recession,” he said. “Buffett historically has not altered his investment strategy based on macroeconomic forecasts. He is a long-term investor who holds on to his portfolio throughout economic cycles and adds to his equity investments over time.”

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

8 Things Frugal People Never Do at the Start of a New Year

Money

8 Things Frugal People Never Do at the Start of a New Year

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Money Resolutions That Actually Set You Up for Failure (And What To Do Instead)

Money

7 Money Resolutions That Actually Set You Up for Failure (And What To Do Instead)

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Money

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

A $69,000 First Edition ‘Harry Potter’ Book and 10 Other Novels on Your Bookshelf Worth A Lot of Money

Money

A $69,000 First Edition 'Harry Potter' Book and 10 Other Novels on Your Bookshelf Worth A Lot of Money

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Signs You Will Need To Save an Extra $5,000 in 2024 — and 3 Ways To Do It

Money

4 Signs You Will Need To Save an Extra $5,000 in 2024 -- and 3 Ways To Do It

December 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Money

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Inflation Might Be the Least of Your Financial Worries in 2024, Experts Say

Money

Inflation Might Be the Least of Your Financial Worries in 2024, Experts Say

December 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 5 Ways Boomers Should Prepare for Cuts

Money

Social Security: 5 Ways Boomers Should Prepare for Cuts

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Are There So Many New $50 Bills in Circulation — and Is It Worth Collecting Them?

Wealth

Why Are There So Many New $50 Bills in Circulation -- and Is It Worth Collecting Them?

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much the $20 ‘Home Alone’ Grocery Haul Costs With 2023 Inflation

Money

Here's How Much the $20 'Home Alone' Grocery Haul Costs With 2023 Inflation

December 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

GOBankingRates

Money

5 Costs That Suddenly Appear in Retirement

December 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Are Women’s Top 3 Financial Goals for 2024

Money

These Are Women's Top 3 Financial Goals for 2024

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Middle Class to Rich in 2024: 8 Money Resolutions for Boosting Your Wealth

Money

Middle Class to Rich in 2024: 8 Money Resolutions for Boosting Your Wealth

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

13 Franklin Half Dollars That Have Values in the Five-Figures

Wealth

13 Franklin Half Dollars That Have Values in the Five-Figures

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Swears by the 40/40/20 Rule: ‘I Guarantee You’ll Create Wealth for Yourself’

Wealth

Grant Cardone Swears by the 40/40/20 Rule: 'I Guarantee You'll Create Wealth for Yourself'

December 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Baby Boomers Spending Money Could Be Saving the Economy

Money

Baby Boomers Spending Money Could Be Saving the Economy

December 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!