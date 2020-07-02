What Can I Write Off on My Taxes?

4. Local and State Sales Tax

Taxpayers have the option of deducting state and local general sales taxes or income taxes that they paid during the tax year, but not both. Under the recent tax law, the deductibility of state and local tax payments for federal income tax purposes is now limited to $10,000 — or $5,000 for married taxpayers filing separately — in a calendar year.

If you live in a state with no income tax, consider deducting state sales tax and local sales tax that you paid.

Find Out: What Does Tax Deductible Mean and How Do Deductions Work?