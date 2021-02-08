A Step-by-Step Taxes Guide for Those Filing for the First Time

This one can be tricky, so you might want to consult a tax professional or get free tax help before you decide not to file a return. In general, the IRS only requires a tax return if one of the following is true:

– Your gross income is over $12,400, or $24,800 for joint filers.

– You’re self-employed and earned at least $400.

– You sold your home.

– You owe taxes on retirement distributions.

– You owe Social Security, Medicare or income taxes that were not withheld.

This is not a comprehensive list, and penalties for non-filing can be severe, so verify you are exempt before not filing.

2. Know Your Due Dates Dates are everything with the IRS, so make sure you know the tax deadlines. The most important one from a tax-filing perspective is April 15, when your tax return is due every year. Some taxpayers, especially the self-employed and those who earn nonwage income, have to pay estimated taxes every quarter. Deadlines are not every three months as you might expect, however. Estimated taxes are due April 15, June 15, Sept. 15 and the following Jan. 15.