12 Tax-Filing Mistakes First-Timers Always Make

Filing a Paper Return

If it’s your first time filing taxes, you might hear that you can pick up tax forms at the public library or download them from IRS.gov. You are better off exploring electronic filing options at IRS.gov or using tax preparation software, though. People who do their taxes on paper are about 20 times more likely to make an error than e-filers, according to the IRS.

If your adjusted gross income is $66,000 or less, you can use the IRS Free File software. Otherwise, you can buy tax prep software such as TaxAct, TurboTax or H&R Block’s products.

“This option not only offers the most flexibility to file on your own time schedule, but e-file with direct deposit is the fastest way to get your tax refund,” said Lisa Lewis, a certified public accountant and tax expert for TurboTax.

