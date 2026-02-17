2 Key Aspects of TrumpRX That Could Impact Your Money

fstop123 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology. 20 Years

Helping You Live Richer Reviewed

by Experts Trusted by

Millions of Readers

President Donald Trump called it a way for patients to find the lowest prices on prescription drugs, but TrumpRX is already receiving mixed reviews. TrumpRX is a direct-to-patient purchasing platform for medications.

If you’re looking around at the platform or ready to start using it, a prominent voice in American healthcare has a warning about two key aspects that could seriously impact your money.

How the Pricing Is Shown

Dr. William Soliman, CEO of Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs, said there are two important things you need to keep in mind before paying out of pocket for a drug you’ve been denied.

The first concern, Dr. Soliman said, surrounds how TrumpRX shows the list price of a drug and then shows the amount you’d pay through the program.

“It gives a percentage difference but that can be misleading because once you’ve met your insurance deductible, you will end up paying much less through insurance than you would paying monthly without insurance,” he added.

Comparing a discount card price to a drug’s list price can exaggerate the savings, according to Dr. Soliman. “Most insured patients don’t pay list price. After meeting their deductible, they may pay a small copay that’s significantly lower than the cash discount price.”

Impacts on Deductibles

Secondly, payments on the platform don’t count toward their deductible, which Dr. Soliman said is another key aspect that could impact personal finances.

“So long term this may not be sustainable if you’re on many drugs, which many older Americans are,” he said. “If a patient has insurance and has already met their deductible, they might only pay a $25 copay for that same medication. In that case, paying $100 through a cash discount program would actually cost four times more than using their insurance.”

Per Dr. Soliman, this comes just as seniors on Medicare Advantage are seeing their prescriptions denied.

“They’re being told to use a coupon to buy their medications direct-to-consumer instead,” he added. “TrumpRx is a marketplace for those purchases. This might look like a great solution but may not be long term.”

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.