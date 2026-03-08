Taxes / Tax Laws
Advertiser Disclosure

Why Donald Trump Has Paid Far Less in Taxes Than Most W-2 Workers

3 min Read
Gabriel Vito Written by Gabriel Vito
Cory Dudak Edited by Cory Dudak
U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House.
Bonnie Cash/CNP / SplashNews.com / Bonnie Cash/CNP / SplashNews.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 out of the 15 years examined in a 2020 New York Times investigation. The average American household, on the other hand, pays thousands in taxes every year.

This gap is an example of how the tax code treats a real estate investor like Trump differently from a salaried worker. Here is how that system works in practice and what most people miss.

A System Built on Incentives

For most Americans, taxes are gone before the money gets to their accounts because it’s withheld automatically. W-2 earners claim the standard deduction, file in April, and repeat. Their income is visible and easy to collect.

Real estate investors operate under a different kind of tax treatment. Through depreciation, an investor can write off the theoretical wear and tear on a property, even one actively gaining value. Through a 1031 exchange, they can sell a property and roll the proceeds into a new one to defer capital gains taxes. Through loss carryforwards, losses from one year can be used to offset taxable income in future years.

Each tool is legal and written directly into the tax code. Many of these strategies are difficult to access for people whose income comes primarily from wages.

“The tax code is an incentive system,” said Nik Agharkar, a tax attorney and founder of Crowne Point Tax. “The government’s system of taxation incentivizes people to do certain things — primarily in real estate, investing, oil and gas and business ownership.”

How Trump Did It

According to the Tax Policy Center, 99.6% of households earning over $1 million paid more in federal income taxes in 2016 than Trump did. He was an outlier, even among the wealthy.

Trump’s returns, released by the House Ways and Means Committee in 2022, revealed negative income in four of six years examined, according to NBC News. In 1995, he reported a $915.7 million net operating loss that allowed him to offset taxes for years, according to the New York Times investigation. He paid no federal income taxes in 2020 and claimed a $5 million refund, according to returns released by the House Ways and Means Committee.

Where That Leaves Everyone Else

Some of these strategies are available on a smaller scale. Owning a rental property, contributing to a SEP-IRA or using a health savings account can all reduce taxable income. However, they often require upfront capital and long-term planning that many W-2 earners simply do not have early in their careers.

More From GoBankingRates

You May Also Like

Can You Still Get Your Tax Refund as a Paper Check?

Taxes

Can You Still Get Your Tax Refund as a Paper Check?

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

6 Easy-To-Forget Documents To Have Ready Before Filing Your Taxes

Taxes

6 Easy-To-Forget Documents To Have Ready Before Filing Your Taxes

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Smart Tax Strategies Homeowners Can Use in the Next 12 Months

Taxes

3 Smart Tax Strategies Homeowners Can Use in the Next 12 Months

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Claiming These 4 Tax Breaks Could Get You in Trouble With the IRS

Taxes

Claiming These 4 Tax Breaks Could Get You in Trouble With the IRS

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Tax Refund Scams To Watch Out For

Taxes

4 Tax Refund Scams To Watch Out For

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT Which Tax Changes in 2026 Could Affect Your Refund the Most — Here’s What It Said

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT Which Tax Changes in 2026 Could Affect Your Refund the Most -- Here's What It Said

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Freelancers: This Is How To Claim All Your Business Deductions in 2026

Taxes

Freelancers: This Is How To Claim All Your Business Deductions in 2026

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT for Specific Steps for Lowering My Tax Bill Before I File — Here’s What It Said

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT for Specific Steps for Lowering My Tax Bill Before I File -- Here's What It Said

March 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The Tax Cost of Day Trading: What New Investors Don’t See Coming

Taxes

The Tax Cost of Day Trading: What New Investors Don't See Coming

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT Which Common Errors Can Delay Your Tax Refund — Here’s What It Said

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT Which Common Errors Can Delay Your Tax Refund -- Here's What It Said

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Middle-Class Earners: 5 ‘Tax Hacks’ That Could Backfire During Tax Season

Taxes

Middle-Class Earners: 5 'Tax Hacks' That Could Backfire During Tax Season

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT What Documents I Need for Tax Season — Here’s the Full List

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT What Documents I Need for Tax Season -- Here's the Full List

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

New Trump Tax Perks and Other Issues Are Slowing State Refunds in 5 Places — Here’s How To Prevent Delays

Taxes

New Trump Tax Perks and Other Issues Are Slowing State Refunds in 5 Places -- Here's How To Prevent Delays

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The Most Misreported Income Types on Tax Returns, According to Tax Preparers

Taxes

The Most Misreported Income Types on Tax Returns, According to Tax Preparers

March 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: These 7 Capital Gains Moves Can Quietly Increase Your Tax Bill

Taxes

I'm a Financial Advisor: These 7 Capital Gains Moves Can Quietly Increase Your Tax Bill

March 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT the Best Way To Organize My Documents Before Meeting With My CPA

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT the Best Way To Organize My Documents Before Meeting With My CPA

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Tax Law

Common Tax Questions

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page