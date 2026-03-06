Taxes / Filing
I Asked ChatGPT What Documents I Need for Tax Season — Here’s the Full List

3 min Read
Sarah Sharkey Written by Sarah Sharkey
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
Tax season is upon us. Although it’s no one’s favorite task, every taxpayer must complete this chore by tax day.

In order to get a head start on my own tax filing, I asked ChatGPT what documents I need for tax season in the United States — here’s what it said.

Personal Information

The artificial intelligence (AI) tool gave me a list of documents to gather, starting with my personal information and household details. It suggested that I gather:

Income Documents

For many, the point of filing taxes is to pay taxes on income. With that, it makes sense that you’ll need to gather a range of income documents. ChatGPT suggested that I start with finding my W-2, which details my wages and taxes withheld at my day job.

But the chatbot went on to suggest that I pull together a range of other income documents, including:

  • 1099-NEC
  • 1099-MISC
  • 1099-INT
  • 1099-DIV
  • 1099-B
  • 1099-R
  • Schedule K-1
  • 1099-G
  • 1099-SSA
  • 1099-K

Each of the forms above reports one kind of income or another to the IRS. It’s likely that you won’t need to gather every single document from the list above. But you probably will need to pull together at least a few of these forms.

For example, if you did contract or freelance work during the year, you might need a 1099-NEC. Or if you have a high-yield savings account that paid you interest, you’ll need to get a 1099-INT from your bank. If you received unemployment income, you might need a 1099-G.

Self-Employment Income and Expenses

If you earned income without a 1099 attached, you’ll still need to report that income to the IRS. It’s easiest to report self-employment income if you’ve tracked it carefully throughout the year. But if you didn’t keep track, you might need to comb through your bank statements to add up how much your self-employed venture pulled in.

As a self-employed individual or business owner, you can also write off qualified business expenses. Some potential expenses to write off include your internet bill, home office supplies, vehicle mileage and home improvements related to your office space.

Deduction Details

If you qualify for a tax deduction, ChatGPT said you’ll need to gather even more documentation. A few of the documents it suggested were:

  • 1098, which shows your mortgage interest payments
  • Property tax statements
  • 1098-E, which shows your student loan interest payments
  • IRA and HSA contribution records
  • Medical expenses, if you want to itemize those costs
  • Charitable donation receipts
  • 1098-T, which indicates the tuition you’ve paid in the tax year

Health Insurance Documents

Last but not least, ChatGPT suggested I gather the appropriate health insurance documents. Either a 1095-A — if I purchased a plan through the marketplace — or a 1095-B or 1095-C, if I purchased a plan through my employer.

Gathering your tax documents is a great place to start. But it’s the first step to completing your tax return.

