Taxes / Filing
Advertiser Disclosure

I Asked ChatGPT for the Tax Mistakes Self-Filers Make Most Often — and How To Avoid Them

3 min Read
Crystal Mayer Written by Crystal Mayer
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
Finger touching screen on smartphone scan Online personal income tax icon for tax payment. Government data analysis document. stock photo
Jay_Zynism / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

The federal tax deadline is rapidly approaching and for many people, that means a mad scramble to get taxes signed, sealed and delivered to the IRS. A complicated tax system can make even the most savvy self-preparer a little nervous.

To ensure my taxes are error-free, I asked ChatGPT for the tax mistakes self-filers make most often and how I could avoid them — here’s what it said. 

Also ChatGPT weighed in on whether filing a tax extension is a bad idea.

Missing Income

According to the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, most mistakes that self-filers make aren’t overly complicated; they are just “small oversights,” but they can lead to lengthy delays. One of the most common is simply not reporting all of the income, either by forgetting a 1099 from a side gig or missing a bank interest form. To avoid this, the AI-assistant recommended waiting until mid-February to file to ensure that all documents have arrived and reviewing the previous year’s forms to make sure that the same have been reported. 

Choosing the Wrong Status

Another common error when self-filing, according to ChatGPT, is choosing the wrong status, such as filing as “Single,” even though you qualify as “Head of Household.” The chatbot suggested several ways to avoid this mistake, including reviewing IRS rules about each status to ensure correct filing and coordinating with an ex-spouse for dependent claims. 

The IRS also offers guidance on common mistakes people make when filing their returns, including choosing the wrong status. If a filer is unsure about what their status is, the IRS offers a 5-minute questionnaire to help ensure the correct one is marked.

Missing Credits and Incorrect Deductions

Sometimes self-filers end up paying more than they should by missing tax credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Child Tax Credit, Child and Dependent Care Credit and Education credits. To avoid this, read each credit section carefully and answer eligibility questions thoroughly, ChatGPT explained.

On the other hand, some self-filers take too many or too few deductions, such as overstating business expenses or forgetting to track mileage. The chatbot recommended keeping separate business bank accounts as one way to avoid this common mistake.

Math Errors

What may surprise some self-filers is how common simple math errors are. ChatGPT noted that these are less common with software but still happen. The experts at Intuit Turbo Tax also list math errors as an easy mistake filers make, noting that the IRS found 2.5 million math errors in a single year. To avoid these, double-check all information prior to filing and compare totals to last year, said the AI chatbot.

These are just a few of the errors that self-filers make when filing their taxes. One of the easiest ways to avoid these common mistakes is by consulting with a tax expert before filing. 

More From GoBankingRates

You May Also Like

What Middle-Class Workers Get Wrong About Overtime and Take-Home Pay

Taxes

What Middle-Class Workers Get Wrong About Overtime and Take-Home Pay

March 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Bigger Refund, Bigger Risk: The Tax Refund Advance Ads Are Coming Back

Taxes

Bigger Refund, Bigger Risk: The Tax Refund Advance Ads Are Coming Back

March 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

2 Reasons Middle-Class Tax Refunds Might Feel More Like Stealth Stimulus Checks This Year

Taxes

2 Reasons Middle-Class Tax Refunds Might Feel More Like Stealth Stimulus Checks This Year

March 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Tax Breaks Most Middle-Class Families Miss Because They File Too Fast

Taxes

5 Tax Breaks Most Middle-Class Families Miss Because They File Too Fast

February 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Tax Strategies the 1% Use To Keep More Returns — How You Can, Too

Taxes

Tax Strategies the 1% Use To Keep More Returns -- How You Can, Too

March 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Tax Loopholes the Ultra-Wealthy Use That Most Americans Don’t Know About

Taxes

5 Tax Loopholes the Ultra-Wealthy Use That Most Americans Don't Know About

March 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

This Is How Much Bigger Your Tax Refund Will Be After New SALT Deductions

Taxes

This Is How Much Bigger Your Tax Refund Will Be After New SALT Deductions

March 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 of the Most Common Questions Tax Experts Get About Tax Software

Taxes

3 of the Most Common Questions Tax Experts Get About Tax Software

March 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

8 Real Impacts of Social Security on Your Estate and Taxes

Taxes

8 Real Impacts of Social Security on Your Estate and Taxes

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Tax Preparer: No. 1 Filing Mistake I See That Wipes Out Refunds

Taxes

I'm a Tax Preparer: No. 1 Filing Mistake I See That Wipes Out Refunds

February 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The Side Gig Threshold Where Taxes Start To Matter More

Taxes

The Side Gig Threshold Where Taxes Start To Matter More

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Common Investing Mistakes Can Quietly Raise Your Tax Bill

Taxes

4 Common Investing Mistakes Can Quietly Raise Your Tax Bill

February 26, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m an Accountant: 6 ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Tax Changes That Will Benefit the Middle Class

Taxes

I'm an Accountant: 6 'Big Beautiful Bill' Tax Changes That Will Benefit the Middle Class

February 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid These Estate Tax Errors That Could Ruin Your Legacy Plans

Taxes

Avoid These Estate Tax Errors That Could Ruin Your Legacy Plans

February 26, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

As IRS Refunds Rise, ChatGPT Offers the Smartest Uses for a $3,000 Tax Refund

Taxes

As IRS Refunds Rise, ChatGPT Offers the Smartest Uses for a $3,000 Tax Refund

February 26, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Much You’d Take Home Making $250K a Year If Trump Eliminates Income Taxes

Taxes

How Much You'd Take Home Making $250K a Year If Trump Eliminates Income Taxes

February 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Tax Filing

Frequently Discussed Tax Subjects

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page