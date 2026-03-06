Iran War Investing: 4 Stock Sectors Retirees Might Want To Pull Money From Right Now

The Iran War has added even more volatility to an already volatile stock market in 2026, which means investors need to pay close attention to where they put their money.

This is especially true for retirees, who have much less margin for error when it comes to the ups and downs of the stock markets. Here’s a look at four stock sectors that retirees might want to consider pulling their money from.

Oil/Gas/Energy

This is the most obvious sector to avoid due to the huge role the Middle East plays in supplying oil to the rest of the world. Oil, gas and other energy-related stocks have experienced considerable volatility since the conflict began.

While younger investors can ride out volatility over long stretches of time, most retirees “cannot wait it out,” said Chad Cummings, an attorney and CPA at Cummings & Cummings Law who previously worked in finance and tax.

“The IRS mandates required minimum distributions [from seniors 73 and older] regardless of market conditions,” he told GOBankingRates. “Selling equities during a 15%-20% drawdown locks in permanent loss on that single withdrawal. Missing the RMD deadline triggers a 25% excise tax on the undistributed amount. A true no-win scenario.”

Airlines/Transportation

A shutdown in Middle East air travel has contributed to sell-offs in global airline stocks, including U.S.-based carriers such as Delta Air Lines (DAL), United Airlines Holdings (UAL) and American Airlines Group (AAL). This loss of travel revenue isn’t the only reason retires might want to pull out of airline stocks, either.

“Jet fuel prices track diesel, which is surging this week and rose 40 cents in three days,” Cummings said. “Most airlines hedge fuel exposure only partially, leaving earnings at risk from each price spike. War-zone route cancellations and the closure of Gulf airspace compound revenue loss.”

Lodging/Travel

Similar to airline stocks, travel-related stocks have been negatively impacted by the war due to the expectation of a sharp tourism decline in the Middle East and surrounding regions.

This extends to hotel chains such as Hilton Worldwide International (HLT) and Marriott International (MAR) as well as cruise ship operators like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), Carnival (CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL).

Property/Casualty Insurance

Property and casualty insurance carriers with reinsurance exposure to the Gulf “carry a trap most retirees miss,” Cummings said. That trap comes in the form of war-exclusion clause litigation that can cost reinsurers both time and money.

“Iranian strikes on Gulf oil facilities now trigger business interruption and marine cargo claims across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously,” Cummings explained. “It remains to be seen how this will be offset, if at all, by [President Donald] Trump’s promise on Truth Social to provide insurance coverage to shippers.”

