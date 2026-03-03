Investing / Stocks
Tesla Under Fire: What To Do With Your EV Stock Before It’s Too Late

3 min Read
Travis Woods Written by Travis Woods
Jenna Klaverweiden Edited by Jenna Klaverweiden
AMSTERDAM- Logo of Tesla on the Tesla service center in Amsterdam.
Tesla (TSLA), while still the dominant force in the electric vehicle (EV) market, has become increasingly beleaguered of late, facing pressures on market and legal fronts.

All of this might have some investors wondering whether now is the time reconsider owning stock in the automotive company.

Courting Controversy

Recently, a federal judge ruled that Tesla must face a lawsuit concerning alleged discrimination in its hiring practices. Specifically, the EV manufacturer has been accused of favoring foreign visa holders over American workers, even going so far as to lay off domestic employees, all as a discriminatory (and thus illegal) money-saving measure, per Reuters.

That potential legal controversy comes after a very tumultuous 2025 for the EV company, in which Tesla CEO Elon Musk frequently made headlines, first as an acolyte of President Donald Trump’s before descending into a bitter war of words with the commander in chief via Musk’s social medial platform, X.

Sluggish European Sales

Elsewhere, Tesla is struggling in one of the world’s most important EV markets: Europe. January 2026 saw European Tesla registrations drop by 17%, the 13th month in a row of declining sales for the EV company, per Yahoo Finance.

Meanwhile, per Yahoo, Chinese EV rival BYD has achieved a shocking 165% increase in sales over the same time period, highlighting just how intensely Tesla is struggling in the same market.

What Does This Mean for Investors?

This rise in legal woes and fall in European sales force a number of questions for both current and potential Tesla stockholders. One could make the assumption that, thanks to a pivot toward autonomous driving and artificial intelligence, Tesla will continue to grow and profit over time. Conversely, it’s just as easy to predict a further erosion of market value and investor confidence as Tesla controversies continue.

In such an unpredictable landscape, caution is advised above all else. If you’re a Tesla investor, reevaluate your timetable — are you a long-term believer in the company’s overall trend toward profitability? If so, these short-term controversies may be nothing but small bumps in the road of your investment strategy.

However, if the controversies have shaken your faith, consider diversifying your EV portfolio by investing in competitors who are gaining in value to offset Tesla’s market stumbles.

Editor’s note: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Always consider your individual circumstances and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

