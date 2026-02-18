Macy’s Announces More Store Closures: Should You Sell Your Stock?

Michele Eve Sandberg / Shutterstock / Michele Eve Sandberg / Shutterstock

Macy’s is closing stores again. If you own shares of the retailer, it’s natural to wonder whether it’s a warning sign and you need to sell, or it’s part of a larger restructuring plan and you’re better off holding on.

Here’s what the numbers actually show.

How Many Stores Has Macy’s Closed?

Macy’s closed 66 stores in 2025 as part of its larger restructuring strategy, as GOBankingRates previously reported. The closures were part of the retailer’s previous announcement to close down 150 underperforming stores by the end of 2026 and invest more in around 350 of their “go-forward” stores.

More recently, Macy’s announced that an additional 14 stores are closing in 2026, citing their “Bold New Chapter” strategy, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

How Did Macy’s Stock React?

While store closures aren’t new for traditional department stores, the bigger question is more how the stock reacted.

Macy’s stock was already seeing its value going down when Reuters reported the store closure plan back in 2025. More specifically, shares had fallen more than 15% over the prior year about $15 per share.

In January, shares showed some volatility after the news of the additional store closures. On Jan. 8, shares closed at $23.72 before falling to $23.17 on Jan. 9.

Essentially, the market reaction wasn’t that negative, relatively speaking. Many investors typically interpret store closures as a cost savings measure that aims at improving profitability, especially when it’s part of a broader effort.

Should You Sell Your Stock?

The short answer is it depends on your investment strategy. If you’re only selling because you feel like the stock is going down, you might want to pause and consider whether you’re reacting to the headline or for some other reason.

Store closures alone don’t automatically mean a company is failing. But it could show that there is the potential for less revenue and additional pressure from other retail competitors.

Like what other seasoned investors do, your decision should probably hinge on factors like a company’s debt levels, sales performance, revenue trends and others that affect its financial health over time. If you’re unsure about what move to make, consulting a financial adviser is always a good idea.