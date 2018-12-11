Costco’s Holiday Hours 2022

Big-box retailer Costco offers bulk buying to its customers – provided, of course, you have a membership, making holiday shopping easy. With some of the best deals around, it’s a no-brainer that Costco would be the first place to stop when stocking up for your holiday gathering.

Find out when Costco is open during the holidays so you don’t miss any opportunities to save.

When Does Costco Open?

Costco’s is open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. On Saturdays, Costco is open hours from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays, the hours are 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Keep in mind that these hours will vary based on your particular store and location.

Here’s a full list of Costco’s holiday closures for 2022:

Holiday Date Is Costco Open or Closed? New Year’s Day Saturday, January 1 Closed Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, January 17 Open from 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. President’s Day Monday, February 21 Open from 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Good Friday Friday, April 15 Open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Easter Sunday Sunday, April 10 Closed Memorial Day Monday, May 30 Closed Juneteenth Sunday, June 19 Open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Independence Day Monday, July 4 Closed Labor Day Monday, September 5 Closed Columbus Day

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Monday, October 10 Open from 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Veterans Day Friday, November 11 Open from 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Day Before Thanksgiving Wednesday, November 23 Open from 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 24 Closed Day After Thanksgiving Friday, November 25 Open from 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Saturday, December 24 Open from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Christmas Day Sunday, December 25 Closed Day After Christmas Monday, December 26 Open from 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve Saturday, December 31 Open from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

When Is Costco Closed?

Costco remains closed on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Easter

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas Day

Holiday Return Policy at Costco

Costco’s holiday season return policy is the same as the policy in force through the entire year:

If you are dissatisfied with an item purchased at a Costco warehouse, you can return the item at any time. But for items purchased online, return periods might vary.

All electronics and major household appliances — whether purchased in-store or online — must be returned within 90 days.

A receipt or order number is encouraged, but not required, to make a return or exchange as a Costco member.

Final Take

Like many other retailers such as Lowe’s, Walmart and Target, Costco also closes on major holidays. If you’re planning a get-together with friends or family, you’ll want to make sure you have all the food, drinks and supplies you need.

