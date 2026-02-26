Investing / Stocks
Advertiser Disclosure

I’m a Pro Investor: 3 Reasons I’m Optimistic About the Stock Market Under Trump

3 min Read
G. Brian Davis Written by G. Brian Davis
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
Man in glasses working with multiple electronic internet devices.
artiemedvedev / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

The S&P 500 soared to record highs in the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency. But will it keep flying up and to the right?

A professional investor thinks so. GOBankingRates spoke with him about why he has high hopes for the stock market during Trump’s second term.

Economic Growth

“Public policy changes are supporting business growth by lowering taxes and cutting back on regulatory burdens,” notes Levon Gasparian, investor and founder of EntityCheck.com

In their 2026 economic forecast, Goldman Sachs predicts 2.5% GDP growth this year. They also expect two quarter-point interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Lower interest rates spur economic growth by making borrowing cheaper, helping businesses to expand and hire. That economic stimulus comes with a risk however: Higher inflation. 

Still, Goldman Sachs forecasts PCE inflation to drop to just 2.1% by the end of the year. That combination of solid GDP growth and cooling inflation would certainly help fuel investors’ confidence in the stock market. 

The Trump administration has also prioritized lowering the cost of energy with oil-friendly policies. They’ve succeeded on that front: The Federal Reserve shows oil prices dropping from $80.63 just before President Trump’s inauguration to $62.53 in February 2026 — a 22.4% drop. 

Profit Growth

Gasparian also sees companies growing more profitable, not just growing in raw size.

“Many companies have increased profits due to tax cuts and fast-improving AI, which companies can reinvest or pay back to their investors.”

Tax cuts, AI development and reduced regulation aren’t the only forces that could drive profits and stocks higher. Brokerage firm Fidelity sees 2026 potentially setting new records for initial public offerings (IPOs), and a separate Goldman Sachs report expects mergers and acquisitions to “surge” in 2026 under the Trump administration

Volatility Creates Buying Opportunities

President Trump has a reputation for unpredictability, which has at times sent spikes of volatility through the stock market. That volatility doesn’t spook Gasparian. If anything, it provides discounts to buy in cheaper.

“History shows that stocks recover after corrections, going on to exceed previous highs. After corrections of 10% to 20%, the market produces double-digit gains within the next 12 months about 70% of the time,” he explained.

The trick? Don’t let today’s unpredictability scare you from continuing to buy and hold stocks long-term. The market goes up, it goes down, it goes up again; your job as an investor is to resist emotion and stick to your core financial strategy. 

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

Investor Who Made $20 Million on Nvidia Stock Reveals the Next Big Opportunity

Stocks

Investor Who Made $20 Million on Nvidia Stock Reveals the Next Big Opportunity

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

If You Invested $1K in McDonald’s Stock at the Beginning of 2025, Here’s How Much You’d Have in 2026

Stocks

If You Invested $1K in McDonald's Stock at the Beginning of 2025, Here's How Much You'd Have in 2026

February 22, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much a $1K Investment in Nike’s Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Stocks

Here's How Much a $1K Investment in Nike's Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

February 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Bought Tesla Stock at $17 in 2010 — Here’s How Much I’m Worth Now

Stocks

I Bought Tesla Stock at $17 in 2010 -- Here's How Much I'm Worth Now

February 19, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Macy’s Announces More Store Closures: Should You Sell Your Stock?

Stocks

Macy's Announces More Store Closures: Should You Sell Your Stock?

February 18, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Berkshire’s New CEO Just Offloaded DaVita Stocks: Should You Sell Yours Too?

Stocks

Berkshire's New CEO Just Offloaded DaVita Stocks: Should You Sell Yours Too?

February 18, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s 2013 Stock-Buying Test Is More Relevant Than Ever in 2026

Stocks

Warren Buffett's 2013 Stock-Buying Test Is More Relevant Than Ever in 2026

February 12, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki’s Views on the Stock Market: Should You Follow His Advice This Year?

Stocks

Robert Kiyosaki's Views on the Stock Market: Should You Follow His Advice This Year?

February 12, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

If You Bought Amazon Stock the Year It IPO’d, Here’s What It Would Be Worth Today

Stocks

If You Bought Amazon Stock the Year It IPO'd, Here's What It Would Be Worth Today

February 10, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Money Would You Have if You’d Invested in Meme Stocks for 10 Years?

Stocks

How Much Money Would You Have if You'd Invested in Meme Stocks for 10 Years?

February 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Stock Market Fears Future Retirees Face — and Smart Ways To Handle Them

Stocks

3 Stock Market Fears Future Retirees Face -- and Smart Ways To Handle Them

February 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The Hidden Timing Trap Tech Stock Investors Keep Getting Wrong

Stocks

The Hidden Timing Trap Tech Stock Investors Keep Getting Wrong

February 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: The Pros and Cons of Buying Disney Stock Right Now

Stocks

I'm a Financial Advisor: The Pros and Cons of Buying Disney Stock Right Now

February 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

If Self-Driving Cars Take Off, How Much Could Tesla’s Value Increase?

Stocks

If Self-Driving Cars Take Off, How Much Could Tesla's Value Increase?

January 29, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Disney Stock vs. Netflix: Which Streaming Giant Is the Better Buy in 2026?

Stocks

Disney Stock vs. Netflix: Which Streaming Giant Is the Better Buy in 2026?

January 30, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What AI Predicts About the Future of the Stock Market — and Your Wallet

Stocks

What AI Predicts About the Future of the Stock Market -- and Your Wallet

January 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Stocks


Different Stocks to Invest In

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page