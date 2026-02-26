Taxes / Tax Laws
Advertiser Disclosure

Claiming These 4 Tax Breaks Could Get You in Trouble With the IRS

3 min Read
Ashley Donohoe Written by Ashley Donohoe
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
A calculator with "tax" written on it in front of $100 dollar bills.
hamzaturkkol / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

While taking advantage of tax breaks is a smart move for lowering your tax bill or boosting your refund, you can land in trouble if you’re not careful about which advice you follow online.

In a news release from September 2025, the IRS noted that it had penalized taxpayers for more than $162 million for misusing tax credits, including some that didn’t even exist.

Here are four tax breaks to watch out for if you don’t want to deal with a rejected return, costly penalties or other problems with the IRS.

Fuel Tax Credit

The Fuel Tax Credit is a legitimate tax break worth about 18 cents (gasoline) or 24 cents (diesel and kerosene) per gallon. However, it’s not as widely available as many social media posts claim.

According to IRS rules, this credit applies only to businesses purchasing fuel for non-taxable purposes, such as farming or off-highway use (e.g., powering equipment). Claiming it because you drive to work or operate your personal lawnmower could leave you with a delayed or denied refund at best and up to a $5,000 penalty at worst.

Self-Employment Tax Credit

Some social media influencers spread information about a “self-employment tax credit” supposedly worth up to $32,000. An IRS news release clarified that no credit exists under this name and that it instead relates to the Credits for Sick Leave and Family Leave.

That legitimate tax break was available only to self-employed and other eligible business taxpayers who took a qualifying COVID-19-related leave between April 2020 and September 2021. If you try to claim a tax credit now simply for being self-employed or taking time off due to illness, the IRS could charge a hefty penalty and even charge you criminally.

Household Employment Tax Claims

If you hire a house cleaner, nanny or another household employee, the IRS may require you to complete Schedule H with details about their income and employment taxes. This typically applies if your employee has cash wages of more than $2,800 in 2025 or $3,000 in 2026.

However, the Smith Patrick CPA firm noted that some taxpayers fall for social media advice encouraging them to create fake household employees. They then try to get refunds for payroll taxes or sick and family leave wages. This fraudulent move can get your tax return flagged and leave you owing the IRS more money.

Questionable Business Expense Write-Offs

Having a business means you can claim legitimate tax write-offs for “ordinary and necessary” expenses, per the IRS. Some examples include business-related mileage, home office use, advertising and marketing expenses, business insurance premiums and equipment depreciation.

Social media claims might tempt you to blur the line between personal and business expenses. For example, you usually can’t write off a golf trip with a potential client or everyday household expenses, such as clothing, groceries and child care. Plus, you have to account for any personal use associated with legitimate business expenses.

To avoid tax fraud, check these IRS resources and ask an accountant if you have doubts.

More From GoBankingRates

You May Also Like

Best Tax Relief Companies for 2026: Top Picks, Costs and What To Know

Taxes

Best Tax Relief Companies for 2026: Top Picks, Costs and What To Know

February 26, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT Which Tax Steps Matter Most Before Filing

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT Which Tax Steps Matter Most Before Filing

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT If You Can Own Your Home in an LLC and Deduct Rent — Here’s What It Said

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT If You Can Own Your Home in an LLC and Deduct Rent -- Here's What It Said

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

6 Money Hacks To Make Doing Your 2025 Taxes Easier

Taxes

6 Money Hacks To Make Doing Your 2025 Taxes Easier

February 24, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Tax Strategies That Matter More Than Deductions

Taxes

5 Tax Strategies That Matter More Than Deductions

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Here’s the One Thing People Get Wrong About Tax Refunds

Taxes

I'm a Financial Expert: Here's the One Thing People Get Wrong About Tax Refunds

February 24, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Tax Experts Explain Why Refunds Get Delayed — and What To Do If Yours Is Missing

Taxes

Tax Experts Explain Why Refunds Get Delayed -- and What To Do If Yours Is Missing

February 24, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Trump vs. 5 Presidents Who Raised Taxes the Most and 5 That Lowered Them

Taxes

Trump vs. 5 Presidents Who Raised Taxes the Most and 5 That Lowered Them

February 24, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Tax Mistakes Gen Xers Are Most Likely To Make — And How To Avoid Them

Taxes

5 Tax Mistakes Gen Xers Are Most Likely To Make -- And How To Avoid Them

February 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Tax Questions To Ask Before You Rebalance Your Portfolio

Taxes

4 Tax Questions To Ask Before You Rebalance Your Portfolio

February 24, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Can You Write Off Your Home Insurance on Your Taxes?

Taxes

Can You Write Off Your Home Insurance on Your Taxes?

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Trump 2026: 5 Tax Changes To Expect in Trump’s 2nd Year of His 2nd Term

Taxes

Trump 2026: 5 Tax Changes To Expect in Trump's 2nd Year of His 2nd Term

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Moves To Make Before April 15 To Shrink Your 2026 Tax Bill

Taxes

7 Moves To Make Before April 15 To Shrink Your 2026 Tax Bill

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What a Billionaire’s Tax Season Looks Like vs. the Average American’s

Taxes

What a Billionaire's Tax Season Looks Like vs. the Average American's

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT To Explain Tax-Loss Harvesting Like I’m 12 — Here’s What It Said

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT To Explain Tax-Loss Harvesting Like I'm 12 -- Here's What It Said

February 22, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Expert Reveals the One Thing Student Loan Borrowers Get Wrong About Taxes

Taxes

Expert Reveals the One Thing Student Loan Borrowers Get Wrong About Taxes

February 19, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Tax Law

Common Tax Questions

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page