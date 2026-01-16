Saving Money / Health
Advertiser Disclosure

Trump’s ‘Great Healthcare Plan’ Promises Lower Drug Costs — Will Your Pharmacy Bill Really Drop?

5 min Read
Heather Altamirano Written by Heather Altamirano
Angela Corry Edited by Angela Corry
January 13, 2026, Washington, District Of Columbia, United States: U.
Mehmet Eser/ZUMA Press / SplashNews.com / Mehmet Eser/ZUMA Press / SplashNews.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

President Donald Trump announced a new healthcare proposal he’s urging Congress to pass, dubbed ‘The Great Healthcare Plan,’ which aims to lower drug prescription costs and “puts more money in your pocket,” he said in a video released by the White House.

Part of the plan is to secure significant savings on prescription medications through the “most favored nation drug pricing policy.” While the proposal could save money for some, experts say whether your pharmacy bill actually drops depends heavily on your insurance, income and the fine print that hasn’t yet been revealed

Trump’s Plan Attacks Costs from Three Different Angles

Trump announced his proposal on the day Senate negotiations on the Affordable Care Act subsidies stalled.


“Republicans want market-based solutions and Trump’s proposal splits the difference and satisfies neither side, which might be the point, finance expert Andrew Lokenauth with Be Fluent in Finance said.

“By putting forward a plan that redirects money to individuals instead of insurance companies, he’s given Republican senators cover to vote against subsidy extensions,” he added.

With that in mind, Trump’s proposal can help Americans save money, though the real savings rely on certain factors. Lokenauth explained the following:

First, the codified most-favored-nation deals lock in discounts for Medicaid patients. If you’re on Medicaid, you’ll see lower prices on drugs from Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and roughly a dozen other manufacturers.

Second, TrumpRx launches this month with direct-to-consumer pricing on select medications. Think weight-loss drugs, migraine treatments, fertility medications — the expensive stuff insurance loves to exclude. For people with high-deductible plans or anyone paying cash, this creates real savings on specific drugs.

Third, the cost-sharing reduction program targets premiums. The White House claims this will cut the most common Obamacare plan premiums by 10%, which Lokenauth finds “optimistic.”

A Key Issue the Plan Doesn’t Address

A major concern about Trump’s plan is that it doesn’t address provider pricing.

“Pricing is determined by the costs of services provided by physicians, hospital systems, nursing homes and other providers,” said Gary Jacobs, a long-time federal lobbyist and author of “The Zen Lobbyist: A Mindful Approach to Transforming Healthcare. “If the plan doesn’t include incentives for providers to reduce the cost of care, medical inflation will undermine its benefits.”

Pricing is universally tied to the federally established Medicare Fee Schedule. It determines the reasonable and usual pricing for a procedure in a community. 

“The only way prices can be reduced is if price controls are put in place, which would defeat the idea of competition or if providers were mandated to participate in risk-based programs, like Accountable Care Organizations, that participate in shared savings programs developed by CMS through its innovation center or if they negotiate directly with private payers,” Jacobs said.

In short, doctors and hospitals are unlikely to voluntarily cut prices.

Trump Claimed Prescription Drug Costs Will Be Cut up to 500%

Trump has claimed the plan could reduce prescription drug costs by as much as 500%, but Lokenauth pushed back on that figure.

“You can’t drop prices by 500% — that’s not how percentages work,” he said.

A 100% reduction would mean a drug is free, and anything beyond that implies negative pricing.

“The manufacturer would be paying you to take the medication,” Lokenauth said. “Trump either misspoke or was given incorrect figures, but the claim muddies the real story.”

Don’t Expect the Plan to Happen Anytime Soon

Trump made many promises, but Jacobs thinks his proposal is too big an undertaking.

“I am impressed with the ambitious ideas behind the plan, but in my experience, vision without execution is a hallucination,” he said.

According to Jacobs, executing the plan is too challenging because ” it’s incredibly disruptive to a system that is often resistant to change and systems are difficult to manipulate from a change perspective.”

If passed, Trump’s plan could benefit uninsured Americans, high-deductible plan holders, Medicaid recipients and anyone taking specialty drugs that insurance excludes. 

“A family paying $800 cash for asthma medication can now get it for $400 through TrumpRx and that’s life-changing money,” Lokenauth said.

Still, many unanswered questions remain. Which drugs will become over-the-counter? Can the FDA review and approve those changes quickly? Will insurance companies cover over-the-counter medications, or will consumers pay entirely out of pocket?

“These details will determine whether the plan ultimately helps or hurts average Americans,” Lokenauth said.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

The Best $20 You Can Spend at Target Ahead of Spring 2026

Shopping

The Best $20 You Can Spend at Target Ahead of Spring 2026

January 13, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

I’m a Frugal Shopper: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 7 Foods

Saving Money

I'm a Frugal Shopper: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 7 Foods

January 15, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

10 Home Depot Best Buys Under $5 To Grab Now

Shopping

10 Home Depot Best Buys Under $5 To Grab Now

January 15, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

10 Budget-Friendly Health and Wellness Items Smart Seniors Should Buy in January

Saving Money

10 Budget-Friendly Health and Wellness Items Smart Seniors Should Buy in January

January 14, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

How Far $50 Goes at Dollar General Compared To Dollar Tree

Shopping

How Far $50 Goes at Dollar General Compared To Dollar Tree

January 13, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s 7 Rules for Saving Money on Everyday Expenses Without Sacrificing Comfort

Savings Advice

Warren Buffett's 7 Rules for Saving Money on Everyday Expenses Without Sacrificing Comfort

January 13, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

5 Used Luxury Cars That Are a Good Investment for Retirees

Saving Money

5 Used Luxury Cars That Are a Good Investment for Retirees

January 15, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

4 Old Navy Items Retirees Need To Buy Ahead of Spring 2026

Shopping

4 Old Navy Items Retirees Need To Buy Ahead of Spring 2026

January 12, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

The Best $20 You Can Spend at Aldi To Save in the New Year

Shopping

The Best $20 You Can Spend at Aldi To Save in the New Year

January 15, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

10 International Destinations With the Cheapest Flights in 2026

Travel

10 International Destinations With the Cheapest Flights in 2026

January 12, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

4 More Dollar Tree Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

Shopping

4 More Dollar Tree Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

January 14, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

6 Budget-Friendly Kitchen Upgrades at Home Depot for 2026

Saving Money

6 Budget-Friendly Kitchen Upgrades at Home Depot for 2026

January 06, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

I Tracked Costco Prices Before and After Trump’s Tariffs — The Changes Surprised Me

Shopping

I Tracked Costco Prices Before and After Trump's Tariffs -- The Changes Surprised Me

January 13, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

The $20 Dollar Tree Haul That Looks Like Williams-Sonoma

Shopping

The $20 Dollar Tree Haul That Looks Like Williams-Sonoma

January 13, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

How the Investment ‘Trump Accounts’ Could Affect Low-Income Americans

Saving Money

How the Investment 'Trump Accounts' Could Affect Low-Income Americans

January 14, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

Most Americans Can’t Handle a $400 Expense — Here’s How To Change That

Saving Money

Most Americans Can't Handle a $400 Expense -- Here's How To Change That

January 13, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page