3 Money Expert’s Hot Takes on Social Security — Are They Valid?

Social Security advice has never been louder or more contradictory.

From radio hosts to bestselling authors to viral money personalities, bold claims about when to claim benefits and whether the system can be trusted circulate widely, especially during periods of economic uncertainty.

Some of these hot takes are grounded in real planning principles. Others oversimplify complex rules in ways that can cost retirees real money. Here are three money expert’s hot takes on Social Security. Are they valid?

Ramsey: Claim Early

According to Ramsey Solutions, Dave Ramsey has long argued that retirees should take Social Security as soon as they are eligible, often framing the advice around a simple idea. Benefits stop when you die, so waiting risks leaving money on the table.

Reality check: This advice is partly valid but incomplete. Claiming early can make sense for people with shorter life expectancies, immediate cash flow needs or limited savings. However, delaying benefits increases monthly payments for life and can act as a form of longevity insurance, especially for married couples where the higher earner’s benefit affects survivor income, per Vanguard.

What it means for retirees: Early claiming is a tactical choice, not a universal rule and it can reduce lifetime income for healthier retirees.

Orman: Delay Social Security

According to her website, Suze Orman has long encouraged people who can afford to do so to delay claiming Social Security, often pointing to age 70 as the point where monthly benefits reach their maximum level.

Reality check: This guidance is generally valid but still situational. Delaying benefits increases monthly payments for life and can provide stronger protection against longevity risk and inflation. However, it may not be the right move for people with health concerns, limited savings or an immediate need for income, according to AARP.

What it means for retirees: Delaying Social Security can be a powerful strategy, but it works best when paired with stable finances and realistic assumptions about health and lifespan.

Kiyosaki: Social Security Is a ‘Ponzi Scheme’

According to his website, Robert Kiyosaki has described Social Security as a Ponzi scheme, arguing that current workers are paying into a system that relies on future contributions to keep benefits flowing, rather than building individual wealth.

Reality check: This framing is intentionally provocative. While Social Security does rely on current payroll taxes to fund benefits, calling it a Ponzi scheme oversimplifies how the program actually functions for today’s retirees. The system still pays benefits as scheduled and for current and near-retirees, those payments are determined by law, not market participation.

What it means for retirees: Even if you share concerns about long-term sustainability, dismissing Social Security outright can lead to poor planning decisions. The more practical question is how to integrate benefits into a broader retirement strategy, not whether the system deserves a label.

