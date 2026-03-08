Retirement / Social Security
Advertiser Disclosure

3 Money Expert’s Hot Takes on Social Security — Are They Valid?

3 min Read
Kerra Bolton Written by Kerra Bolton
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
Several Social Security cards rest on top of a $100 bill.
DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Social Security advice has never been louder or more contradictory.

From radio hosts to bestselling authors to viral money personalities, bold claims about when to claim benefits and whether the system can be trusted circulate widely, especially during periods of economic uncertainty.

Some of these hot takes are grounded in real planning principles. Others oversimplify complex rules in ways that can cost retirees real money. Here are three money expert’s hot takes on Social Security. Are they valid?

Ramsey: Claim Early

According to Ramsey Solutions, Dave Ramsey has long argued that retirees should take Social Security as soon as they are eligible, often framing the advice around a simple idea. Benefits stop when you die, so waiting risks leaving money on the table.

Reality check: This advice is partly valid but incomplete. Claiming early can make sense for people with shorter life expectancies, immediate cash flow needs or limited savings. However, delaying benefits increases monthly payments for life and can act as a form of longevity insurance, especially for married couples where the higher earner’s benefit affects survivor income, per Vanguard.

What it means for retirees: Early claiming is a tactical choice, not a universal rule and it can reduce lifetime income for healthier retirees.

Orman: Delay Social Security

According to her website, Suze Orman has long encouraged people who can afford to do so to delay claiming Social Security, often pointing to age 70 as the point where monthly benefits reach their maximum level.

Today's Top Offers

Reality check: This guidance is generally valid but still situational. Delaying benefits increases monthly payments for life and can provide stronger protection against longevity risk and inflation. However, it may not be the right move for people with health concerns, limited savings or an immediate need for income, according to AARP.

What it means for retirees: Delaying Social Security can be a powerful strategy, but it works best when paired with stable finances and realistic assumptions about health and lifespan.

Kiyosaki: Social Security Is a ‘Ponzi Scheme’

According to his website, Robert Kiyosaki has described Social Security as a Ponzi scheme, arguing that current workers are paying into a system that relies on future contributions to keep benefits flowing, rather than building individual wealth.

Reality check: This framing is intentionally provocative. While Social Security does rely on current payroll taxes to fund benefits, calling it a Ponzi scheme oversimplifies how the program actually functions for today’s retirees. The system still pays benefits as scheduled and for current and near-retirees, those payments are determined by law, not market participation.

What it means for retirees: Even if you share concerns about long-term sustainability, dismissing Social Security outright can lead to poor planning decisions. The more practical question is how to integrate benefits into a broader retirement strategy, not whether the system deserves a label.

More From GOBankingRates

Today's Top Offers

You May Also Like

ChatGPT Outlines 6 Smart Ways Retirees Can Reduce Social Security Taxes

Social Security

ChatGPT Outlines 6 Smart Ways Retirees Can Reduce Social Security Taxes

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Working Part Time in Retirement Can Quietly Change Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security

How Working Part Time in Retirement Can Quietly Change Your Social Security Benefits

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Ways Retirees Can Reduce Taxes on Social Security Income in 2026

Social Security

4 Ways Retirees Can Reduce Taxes on Social Security Income in 2026

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT for the Worst Social Security Mistakes Retirees Make — And How Not To

Social Security

I Asked ChatGPT for the Worst Social Security Mistakes Retirees Make -- And How Not To

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT How To Maximize My Social Security Check — Here’s What It Said

Social Security

I Asked ChatGPT How To Maximize My Social Security Check -- Here's What It Said

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Claude Bests ChatGPT on 3 Crucial Social Security Questions You Likely Have

Social Security

Claude Bests ChatGPT on 3 Crucial Social Security Questions You Likely Have

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Why More Americans Are Claiming Social Security Earlier — Even When It Pays Less

Social Security

Why More Americans Are Claiming Social Security Earlier -- Even When It Pays Less

March 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

A Big Social Security Cut Is Looming, but Here’s Why an Expert Says You Shouldn’t Panic

Social Security

A Big Social Security Cut Is Looming, but Here's Why an Expert Says You Shouldn't Panic

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Jerry Seinfeld’s Social Security Check vs. the Average American’s

Social Security

Jerry Seinfeld's Social Security Check vs. the Average American's

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Key Social Security Changes Retirees Must Know for 2026, According to AARP

Social Security

3 Key Social Security Changes Retirees Must Know for 2026, According to AARP

March 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Delay Social Security or Claim Now? How High Interest Rates Now Affect Choice

Social Security

Delay Social Security or Claim Now? How High Interest Rates Now Affect Choice

March 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase in 2026 — by Age

Social Security

Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase in 2026 -- by Age

March 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 ​​Things Financial Advisors Tell Clients Before They Claim Social Security

Social Security

5 ​​Things Financial Advisors Tell Clients Before They Claim Social Security

March 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase in March 2026

Social Security

Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase in March 2026

March 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Checks vs. Rising Prices: What the Iran Conflict Could Mean for Seniors’ Buying Power

Social Security

Social Security Checks vs. Rising Prices: What the Iran Conflict Could Mean for Seniors' Buying Power

March 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Your Social Security Check Increased by About $56 This Year — Here’s How Much Inflation Has Already Eaten Away

Social Security

Your Social Security Check Increased by About $56 This Year -- Here's How Much Inflation Has Already Eaten Away

March 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page