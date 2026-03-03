Retirement / Social Security
Advertiser Disclosure

Social Security Checks vs. Rising Prices: What the Iran Conflict Could Mean for Seniors’ Buying Power

4 min Read
Heather Altamirano Written by Heather Altamirano
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
Partial view of Social Security card, US Treasury checks and hundred dollar bills.
NoDerog / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

As the war with Iran intensifies, Americans should expect prices to jump. The cost of essential goods is predicted to rise, per CNBC.

Seniors on a fixed income could experience a significant financial strain, limiting their buying power — here’s what you need to know.

Americans Will Get Hit Hard at the Pump

The disruption of global energy supplies is a major fear because an interruption will lead to surging oil prices and potentially re-accelerate inflation, according to The Guardian — which retirees will feel financially.

“The most direct place that seniors on Social Security will get impacted is at the pump — gas prices are likely to go higher as the flow of oil out of the Middle East is impacted,” said Marc Butler, financial planner and advisor with Anthony Petsis & Associates.

“Also, seniors who heat their homes with oil would also be impacted,” he added.

Social Security recipients won’t see a change in their checks, but feel the pinch through higher prices.

“If the conflict pushes oil prices up, it can create a ripple effect by increasing the cost of transportation, utilities and food, which reduces the purchasing power of households living mostly on a fixed income,” said Christian Morales Reyes, certified public accountant (CPA) with Numbers Consulting.

Americans Could See Increased Prices Right Away

If tensions with Iran continue and cause gas prices to climb, Americans will see costs rise within a few days.

Today's Top Offers

“Gasoline is usually one of the first places consumers feel an oil shock, often within days to a couple of weeks, depending on local market conditions,” Reyes explained. “Grocery and utility costs can follow as higher transportation and energy inputs move through the supply chain.”

The Most Immediate Financial Threats to Seniors

Many seniors already have tight budgets, but the Iran war could put additional financial pressure on them.

“The most immediate threat [to seniors] is a cash-flow squeeze,” Reyes said.

Between mediations, housing, food and other monthly expenses, many retirees are stretched thin. The war could make it more challenging.

“They may have to make difficult choices right away about what to delay, reduce or go without,” Reyes explained.

Basic everyday needs can’t be avoided. Seniors will have to buy food and gas, which will add to the stress on their Social Security checks.

“For many retirees, when those costs go up at the same time, it can quickly affect the rest of the monthly budget,” Reyes added.

Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustments Won’t Keep Up

When there’s no conflict, Butler said the Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLA) have “generally kept pace with rising energy costs over the last few years,” but not with inflated grocery prices.

“Many seniors feel that strain in their monthly budget right away, while any adjustment to benefits comes later, after the damage is already done,” Reyes said, if costs skyrocket in a short time frame.

Today's Top Offers

As uncertainty persists, volatile energy prices could reignite inflation and eat into fixed incomes for millions of seniors.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

Your Social Security Check Increased by About $56 This Year — Here’s How Much Inflation Has Already Eaten Away

Social Security

Your Social Security Check Increased by About $56 This Year -- Here's How Much Inflation Has Already Eaten Away

March 03, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT When To Claim Social Security To Maximize Benefits — Here’s What It Said

Social Security

I Asked ChatGPT When To Claim Social Security To Maximize Benefits -- Here's What It Said

February 26, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Tax Expert: Here’s How Much My 65-Year-Old Working Clients Pay in Social Security Taxes

Social Security

I'm a Tax Expert: Here's How Much My 65-Year-Old Working Clients Pay in Social Security Taxes

March 02, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I’m Retired and Regret Waiting Until 70 for Social Security — Here’s Why

Social Security

I'm Retired and Regret Waiting Until 70 for Social Security -- Here's Why

March 02, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

A Retiree’s Guide to Maximizing Social Security and Medicare Together

Social Security

A Retiree's Guide to Maximizing Social Security and Medicare Together

March 02, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Check for the Top 1%

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Check for the Top 1%

February 27, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I’m 62 and Want To Claim Social Security Early — Here’s How Much It Will Cost Me Over 20 Years

Social Security

I'm 62 and Want To Claim Social Security Early -- Here's How Much It Will Cost Me Over 20 Years

February 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

How Working Part Time in Retirement Can Quietly Change Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security

How Working Part Time in Retirement Can Quietly Change Your Social Security Benefits

February 27, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

A Big Social Security Cut Is Looming, but Here’s Why an Expert Says You Shouldn’t Panic

Social Security

A Big Social Security Cut Is Looming, but Here's Why an Expert Says You Shouldn't Panic

February 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

3 Best Budgeting Methods for Retirees Living on Social Security Alone

Social Security

3 Best Budgeting Methods for Retirees Living on Social Security Alone

February 24, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Your Social Security Check Could Be Higher in 2026 — Here’s How To Fix It Before It’s Too Late

Social Security

Your Social Security Check Could Be Higher in 2026 -- Here's How To Fix It Before It's Too Late

February 24, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Spring 2026

Social Security

Here's What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Spring 2026

February 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

16 Cities Where Couples on Social Security Need Less Than $500 in Additional Income per Month

Social Security

16 Cities Where Couples on Social Security Need Less Than $500 in Additional Income per Month

February 22, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How To Protect Your Budget Now Ahead of a Potentially Tiny 2027 COLA Increase

Social Security

Social Security: How To Protect Your Budget Now Ahead of a Potentially Tiny 2027 COLA Increase

February 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much You Need Invested to Replace a Social Security Check

Social Security

Here's How Much You Need Invested to Replace a Social Security Check

February 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Jerry Seinfeld’s Social Security Check vs. the Average American’s

Social Security

Jerry Seinfeld's Social Security Check vs. the Average American's

February 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page