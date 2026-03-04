March 2026 Social Security Checks: How Much More You’re Getting

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While not dramatic, your March Social Security check benefit amount is slightly higher than what you received in 2025 — and this applies to nearly all Social Security retirement and disability recipients.

The increase comes courtesy of the annual cost??’of??’living adjustment (COLA), which the Social Security Administration (SSA) applies automatically each year, and is designed to help benefits keep pace with inflation by adjusting based on rising prices.

With that in mind, here’s what your Social Security check should look like in March.

What Will Social Security Checks Look Like This Month?

To calculate COLA, the SSA tracks changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI??’W). When inflation rises year over year, benefits are adjusted upward to reflect the change.

For the year 2026, the COLA amounted to 2.8% based on inflation data from 2025. Therefore, benefits increased starting with January 2026 payments, and will continue as such through the calendar year.

For the average retired worker, the 2.8% The COLA increase equates to around $56 more per month for the average retiree receiving Social Security — that’s roughly $672 more over the full year compared to 2025.

Whether you apply the additional funds toward rising grocery, housing or utility costs is entirely up to you. For those whose budgets are a bit less stringent, it could even be put toward rebuilding emergency savings.

However you use it, it should be noted that the increase is locked in for the entirety of 2026. To put it another way, each month’s payment isn’t another incremental 2.8% bump from the previous month — it’s already been permanently adjusted for the year and will remain the same until 2027.

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