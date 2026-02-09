Retirement / Social Security
Advertiser Disclosure

Here’s How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase in 2026 — by Age

3 min Read
Jennifer Taylor Written by Jennifer Taylor
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
Woman smiles while checking paperwork.
andresr / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Social Security recipients are getting a raise. Specifically, benefits will increase by 2.8% in 2026, due to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

This marks a slight increase from the 2.5% COLA adjustment in 2025. Of course, this will mean a different amount for everyone, but a larger check nonetheless.

GOBankingRates calculates how much your Social Security check will get a bump for every major age.

About Annual COLA Increases

Designed to ensure inflation doesn’t outpace the purchasing power of Social Security benefits, automatic COLA increases have been happening since 1975, according to the SSA. Annual raises are correlated with increases in the Consumer Price Index.

To date, the largest was a 14.3% COLA increase in July 1980. The smallest raise was 0.3% in January 2017. Additionally, there was no increase in 2010, 2011 and 2016.

COLA Adjustment Breakdown

Since the COLA increase isn’t a flat rate, the financial boost will be different for every recipient.

For example, as of January 2026, the estimated average monthly Social Security retirement benefit was $2,071, the SSA reported. Hypothetically speaking, if this benefit hadn’t yet received the 2.8% increase, it would rise by $57.99 to $2,128.99 per month.

Personally, the age you start receiving your Social Security benefit is what matters most — besides of course your career earnings. For example, if your full retirement age is 66 and your monthly benefit is $1,000, the age at which initially you receive it can cause your starting benefit to vary from $750 to $1,320 per month, per the SSA.

Today's Top Offers

For example, if you turned 62 years old in 2025 and decided to start receiving benefits, your starting benefit would be $750 per month. This would mean your monthly benefit would increase to $1,028 in 2026, when you’re 63 years old.

On the other hand, if you delayed benefits until turning 70 years old in 2025, your starting benefit would be $1,320 per month. In this case, your monthly benefit would increase $36.96 to $1,356.96 in 2026, when you’re 71 years old.

Looking at it from another angle, as of December 2025, the average monthly benefit for retired males was $2,283.98, according to the SSA. This means the average retired male’s monthly benefits will increase $63.95, for a total of $2,347.93 per month.

For retired women, as of December 2025, the average monthly benefit was $1,875.32, according to the SSA. Given this, the average 2026 COLA increase would be $52.51, totaling $1,927.83 per month.

Ultimately, you’ll have to do the math to determine your specific COLA increase. If you’d rather be surprised, you can also just wait patiently until your benefit arrives.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

What Life Would Look Like Without Social Security: Expert Analysis

Social Security

What Life Would Look Like Without Social Security: Expert Analysis

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security’s Biggest Lie: Why ‘Full Retirement Age’ Isn’t What You Think

Social Security

Social Security's Biggest Lie: Why 'Full Retirement Age' Isn't What You Think

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Long Could the Average Retiree Live on Social Security Alone in 2026?

Social Security

How Long Could the Average Retiree Live on Social Security Alone in 2026?

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security’s Built-In Benefit Cut Is Coming — Here’s What It Means for You

Social Security

Social Security's Built-In Benefit Cut Is Coming -- Here's What It Means for You

February 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban Just Exposed a Social Security Flaw That Every Senior Needs To Watch For

Social Security

Mark Cuban Just Exposed a Social Security Flaw That Every Senior Needs To Watch For

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What Social Security Could Look Like After 2033

Social Security

What Social Security Could Look Like After 2033

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What a $460 Monthly Cut in Social Security Would Mean for Millions of Retirees

Social Security

What a $460 Monthly Cut in Social Security Would Mean for Millions of Retirees

February 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 82

Social Security

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 82

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security’s Max Benefit for Everyone 62 to 70 for the Rest of 2026

Social Security

Social Security's Max Benefit for Everyone 62 to 70 for the Rest of 2026

February 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

90% of Americans Plan To Skip This Social Security Advice — and It Could Cost Them

Social Security

90% of Americans Plan To Skip This Social Security Advice -- and It Could Cost Them

February 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Much the Average Upper-Class Retiree Claims in Social Security Benefits at Age 65

Social Security

How Much the Average Upper-Class Retiree Claims in Social Security Benefits at Age 65

February 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Ways the Trump Economy Could Affect Your Social Security in 2026

Social Security

3 Ways the Trump Economy Could Affect Your Social Security in 2026

February 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 83

Social Security

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 83

January 31, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security Benefits?

Social Security

How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security Benefits?

February 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Reasons I Regret Relying Solely on Social Security When I Retired

Social Security

4 Reasons I Regret Relying Solely on Social Security When I Retired

February 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s Who Should Really Be Worried About Social Security Cuts

Social Security

Here's Who Should Really Be Worried About Social Security Cuts

January 30, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page