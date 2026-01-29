Retirement / Social Security
Social Security’s Built-In Benefit Cut Is Coming — Here’s What It Means for You

Tobi Opeyemi Amure Written by Tobi Opeyemi Amure
Angela Corry Edited by Angela Corry
Social Security’s built-in benefit cut is getting closer than many retirees realize, and it is largely a math problem hiding in plain sight. The system’s main retirement trust fund is projected to run short of money around 2032, triggering automatic reductions unless lawmakers step in.

That means today’s workers and current retirees are living under a law that already includes a sizable future haircut, even if it has not hit yet. Once the trust fund is depleted, Social Security will still pay benefits, but only from incoming payroll taxes. Under current projections, that would cover roughly three-quarters of promised checks, creating an across-the-board cut in the neighborhood of 20% to 24%.

How the Built-In Benefit Cut Actually Works

The phrase “built-in benefit cut” sounds like a political talking point, but it’s really shorthand for what existing law requires. If Congress fails to act before the trust fund empties, benefits will automatically drop to match payroll tax revenue. According to the Social Security trustees and independent analysts, that translates to about 79 cents of benefits for every dollar promised.

A CBS News analysis found that a typical middle-income worker could lose several thousand dollars in annual benefits. If automatic cuts take effect, a single worker’s monthly benefit could fall from about $3,200 to roughly $2,600. That translates to an estimated $8,000 yearly loss per person, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

What the Cut Could Mean for Your Monthly Check

To understand what this means for your own finances, start with one simple idea: the cut is proportional, not personal. The law doesn’t limit cuts to high earners or new retirees; everyone faces the same percentage reduction. In practical terms, a 20% to 24% cut to an average benefit near $2,000 a month could slash checks by roughly $400 to $480.

For couples who both receive Social Security, the impact could be even more dramatic because both checks would shrink. CBS News reports that a typical retired couple could lose about $16,500 annually if the trust fund runs dry. For retirees who depend on Social Security, such a cut could strain budgets for housing, healthcare and daily essentials.

Why This is Happening — and Why It’s “Built-In.”

The looming cut is driven by long-running demographic and financial trends that policymakers have known about for decades. It turns out Americans are living longer, retiring earlier, and having fewer children, leaving fewer workers to fund each retiree’s benefits. Social Security trustees warn that without reforms; the trust fund will soon cover only about 75% of promised payments.

Because Social Security is not allowed to borrow money, once the trust fund is depleted, it must operate solely on incoming revenue. The “built-in” aspect refers to an automatic reduction mechanism established by law, though Congress could still change it. Brookings Institution economists note the funding gap is serious but manageable through new revenue or modest policy adjustments.

What Congress Could do Before the Cut Kicks In

The future of your Social Security check ultimately depends on what Congress decides to do in the next several years. Experts have long outlined possible fixes: raise payroll taxes, lift the wage cap, cut higher benefits, or raise retirement age. Lawmakers could also combine several of these options to stabilize Social Security’s finances over the long term. 

Furthermore, the trustees themselves have emphasized that acting sooner allows for smaller, more gradual changes instead of sudden, painful cuts later.

Some proposals focus on making wealthier households shoulder more of the cost. Others, such as those studied by Brookings, blend targeted benefit changes with new revenue to protect lower-income retirees from large reductions. Until Congress settles on a plan, though, the default remains the automatic cut that kicks in when the trust fund runs out.

How You Can Prepare Starting Now

Even though the benefit cut is not scheduled for this year, it is close enough that savers and retirees should factor it into their planning. Financial planners often recommend assuming your Social Security benefits could be 20% lower and budgeting to cover the shortfall. Merrill, for instance, notes that younger workers may want to save more in 401(k)s and IRAs to reduce their dependence on Social Security in retirement.

If you are near retirement, you still have levers you can pull to soften a future cut. Delaying benefits beyond full retirement age can boost your monthly payments and offer protection against future benefit cuts. Reviewing your income sources — pensions, part-time work, and investments — with an adviser can strengthen your retirement plan.

