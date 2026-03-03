Retirement / Social Security
Advertiser Disclosure

Your Social Security Check Increased by About $56 This Year — Here’s How Much Inflation Has Already Eaten Away

4 min Read
David Nadelle Written by David Nadelle
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
Worried senior man holding credit card
Butsaya / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

First introduced in 1975, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) system is intended to help beneficiaries — retirees who receive Social Security, including Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients — keep up with rising prices.

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), a 2.8% COLA will increase monthly Social Security payments by $56 on average this year. COLAs aren’t designed to increase one’s wealth, but with so many retirees struggling to make ends meet, it would be helpful if their monthly checks weren’t subject to the depreciating effects of inflation.

Here are some ways that inflation can reduce the real value of your Social Security check.

Inflation’s Impact on Social Security Checks

The real impact of inflation eroding your income is best looked at over the course of years, as purchasing power normally decreases for consumer goods (with a few monthly exceptions over the past 20 years). However, cost-of-living adjustments don’t always keep up with inflation.

The COLA measures the change in the CPI-W — the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers — between the previous year’s third quarter average and the current year’s third quarter average. This could go up, as it did this past year, or remain unchanged if there is no increase or if the number rounds to zero.

Today's Top Offers

Although no one expects inflation to skyrocket monthly like it did during the pandemic, consumer prices continue to rise. And we’ve seen sharp inflation rate hikes just last year, when it rose steadily from April (2.3) to September (3.0), per Trading Economics. A yo-yoing inflation in 2026 could hurt a pensioner’s fixed savings and monthly income significantly.

More importantly, the things that retirees spend the most on, like health care and assisted housing than seniors, urban wage earners and clerical workers spend a lesser proportion of their income on. Typically, “Medical care prices and overall health spending typically outpace growth in the rest of the economy,” notes the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker.

Medicare Part B Increases

Back in November, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS.gov) released a statement detailing, “The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees will be $202.90 for 2026, an increase of $17.90 from $185.00 in 2025.”

Premiums are a fact of life, but according to Medicare.gov, while Social Security benefit payments can never decrease from one year to the next due to Medicare premium hikes Part B premiums are automatically deducted from your Social Security benefit payment, making a 2026 $56 benefit check closer to $38 every month.

An Inaccurate COLA Formula

Although the COLA system is intended to preserve purchasing power, many seniors are falling behind because of the way that the adjustment is calculated. The problem? COLA is determined using the aforementioned CPI-W, a Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) index that monitors working individuals in urban areas, not strictly retirees.

Today's Top Offers

The Senior Citizens League argues that the CPI-W costs the average retiree thousands over the course of their retirement years. Unfortunately for Social Security beneficiaries, the better-performing CPI-E — the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly — has been recommended to Congress numerous times in the past three years, but each bill has been met with resistance.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

I Asked ChatGPT When To Claim Social Security To Maximize Benefits — Here’s What It Said

Social Security

I Asked ChatGPT When To Claim Social Security To Maximize Benefits -- Here's What It Said

February 26, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Tax Expert: Here’s How Much My 65-Year-Old Working Clients Pay in Social Security Taxes

Social Security

I'm a Tax Expert: Here's How Much My 65-Year-Old Working Clients Pay in Social Security Taxes

March 02, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I’m Retired and Regret Waiting Until 70 for Social Security — Here’s Why

Social Security

I'm Retired and Regret Waiting Until 70 for Social Security -- Here's Why

March 02, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

A Retiree’s Guide to Maximizing Social Security and Medicare Together

Social Security

A Retiree's Guide to Maximizing Social Security and Medicare Together

March 02, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Check for the Top 1%

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Check for the Top 1%

February 27, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I’m 62 and Want To Claim Social Security Early — Here’s How Much It Will Cost Me Over 20 Years

Social Security

I'm 62 and Want To Claim Social Security Early -- Here's How Much It Will Cost Me Over 20 Years

February 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

How Working Part Time in Retirement Can Quietly Change Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security

How Working Part Time in Retirement Can Quietly Change Your Social Security Benefits

February 27, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

A Big Social Security Cut Is Looming, but Here’s Why an Expert Says You Shouldn’t Panic

Social Security

A Big Social Security Cut Is Looming, but Here's Why an Expert Says You Shouldn't Panic

February 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

3 Best Budgeting Methods for Retirees Living on Social Security Alone

Social Security

3 Best Budgeting Methods for Retirees Living on Social Security Alone

February 24, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Your Social Security Check Could Be Higher in 2026 — Here’s How To Fix It Before It’s Too Late

Social Security

Your Social Security Check Could Be Higher in 2026 -- Here's How To Fix It Before It's Too Late

February 24, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Spring 2026

Social Security

Here's What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Spring 2026

February 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

16 Cities Where Couples on Social Security Need Less Than $500 in Additional Income per Month

Social Security

16 Cities Where Couples on Social Security Need Less Than $500 in Additional Income per Month

February 22, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How To Protect Your Budget Now Ahead of a Potentially Tiny 2027 COLA Increase

Social Security

Social Security: How To Protect Your Budget Now Ahead of a Potentially Tiny 2027 COLA Increase

February 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much You Need Invested to Replace a Social Security Check

Social Security

Here's How Much You Need Invested to Replace a Social Security Check

February 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Jerry Seinfeld’s Social Security Check vs. the Average American’s

Social Security

Jerry Seinfeld's Social Security Check vs. the Average American's

February 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase in 2026 — by Age

Social Security

Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase in 2026 -- by Age

February 19, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page