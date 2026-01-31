Retirement / Social Security
Advertiser Disclosure

Why 2026 Social Security Check May Feel Smaller Than Anticipated

5 min Read
John Csiszar Written by John Csiszar
Cory Dudak Edited by Cory Dudak
An older woman at home in her kitchen reading a bill that came in the mail.
andresr / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment for benefits paid starting in January 2026. While that might sound like a clean, across-the-board raise, the amount that ends up in your bank account is your net benefit; not your gross benefit.

In plain English, that means for many retirees, the real-world boost can feel smaller than 2.8% thanks to automatic deductions, Medicare premium changes and tax withholding. 

The 2.8% COLA Is Real, but It’s Applied to Your Gross Benefit

Social Security’s 2026 COLA is 2.8%. The agency’s own fact sheet showed how that plays out for average benefits: The estimated average retired-worker benefit rises from $2,015 to $2,071 — a difference of about $56 a month.

That’s the before-deductions number. Your deposit can be lower because Social Security may withhold money for Medicare premiums, voluntary tax withholding or other authorized offsets.

Medicare Part B Premium Increases Can Eat Part of the COLA

For most people on Medicare, Part B premiums are deducted automatically from Social Security.

For 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) set the standard Medicare Part B premium at $202.90 per month — up from $185 in 2025. Even if your Social Security benefit rises, a higher Part B premium can reduce how much of the COLA you actually feel.

‘Hold Harmless’ Helps Some People, but Not Everyone

There’s a Medicare rule often called the “hold harmless” provision that can prevent your Social Security check from going down solely because Part B premiums rose. However, according to Medicare Interactive, it doesn’t apply to everyone.

Today's Top Offers

For example, some people who are new to Medicare, people who are billed directly or people paying income-related premium surcharges are unaffected.

Higher-Income Retirees May Lose More to IRMAA Surcharges

If your income is above certain thresholds, Medicare adds income-related monthly adjustment amounts (IRMAA) to Part B and Part D. The SSA publishes a 2026 premium chart showing that higher modified adjusted gross income can trigger higher Part B premiums and Part D adjustments.

The important point for your 2026 Social Security deposit is that IRMAA is commonly deducted the same way Part B premiums are. This can make your net increase look much smaller than 2.8%, especially if you crossed into a higher bracket based on your tax return.

If your income dropped due to a qualifying life event, SSA allows you to request a lower IRMAA determination (including via SSA-44).

Part D-Related Costs Can Also Shrink the Net Boost

Even if you don’t pay IRMAA, your Part D plan premium can change year to year. If your plan premium rises and you have it deducted from your Social Security payment, that’s another way the COLA can feel “missing.”

Medicare’s 2026 cost document also noted a 2026 Part D national base premium of $38.99, which is used for some Part D calculations like late enrollment penalties and income-related adjustments.

Voluntary Federal Tax Withholding Can Make Your Deposit Look Smaller

You can ask Social Security to withhold federal income taxes from your benefit. If you opted in (or increased withholding after a surprise tax bill), your net payment can rise less than the COLA even though your gross benefit went up.

Today's Top Offers

Separately, more retirees owe tax on a portion of benefits as income rises. While the exact tax outcome depends on your full situation, it’s worth knowing the Social Security income thresholds used to determine benefit taxation are a common pinch point, as they haven’t historically been indexed for inflation, pulling more people into taxation over time.

Other Reasons You Might Not See the Full 2.8% in Your Deposit

Even if Medicare and tax withholding don’t explain it, a smaller net increase can happen if:

  • You have other premiums deducted, like certain Medicare plan premiums
  • Your benefit is subject to a legally required offset, such as garnishments or specific debt collections that the SSA is required to observe
  • SSA is recovering a prior overpayment

What To Do if Your January 2026 Deposit Looks ‘Off’

  1. Compare gross vs. net: Look at your benefit letter or online account to see what changed in terms of your gross benefit, Medicare deductions and withholding.
  2. Confirm Part B premium and any IRMAA: The standard Part B premium for 2026 is $202.90, but your amount can be different if you’re in a protected group or paying IRMAA.
  3. Review Medicare premium deductions: Medicare notes that most people have Part B deducted from Social Security automatically.
  4. If IRMAA seems wrong, consider an appeal path: SSA provides an option to request a reduction for certain circumstances.

More From GOBankingRates

Today's Top Offers

You May Also Like

What a $460 Monthly Cut in Social Security Would Mean for Millions of Retirees

Social Security

What a $460 Monthly Cut in Social Security Would Mean for Millions of Retirees

January 30, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

10 States With the Highest Social Security Payments

Social Security

10 States With the Highest Social Security Payments

January 27, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

Avoid These 4 Mistakes If You’re Claiming Social Security in 2026

Social Security

Avoid These 4 Mistakes If You're Claiming Social Security in 2026

January 29, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

Social Security’s Built-In Benefit Cut Is Coming — Here’s What It Means for You

Social Security

Social Security's Built-In Benefit Cut Is Coming -- Here's What It Means for You

January 29, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

Can You Really Retire on Social Security Alone in 2026? An Honest Budget Breakdown

Social Security

Can You Really Retire on Social Security Alone in 2026? An Honest Budget Breakdown

January 29, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

What Would Happen If Social Security Benefits Were Cut in Half?

Social Security

What Would Happen If Social Security Benefits Were Cut in Half?

January 28, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

COLA vs. Inflation vs. Insolvency: The Tug-of-War Over Your Social Security Check

Social Security

COLA vs. Inflation vs. Insolvency: The Tug-of-War Over Your Social Security Check

January 28, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

Cost of Living After Social Security in the Largest City in Every State

Social Security

Cost of Living After Social Security in the Largest City in Every State

January 27, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

I’m Retired and Regret Not Taking Social Security at Age 62 — Here’s Why

Social Security

I'm Retired and Regret Not Taking Social Security at Age 62 -- Here's Why

January 27, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

How Much Is Larry Ellison’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Much Is Larry Ellison's Social Security Check?

January 26, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

3 Ways the New Social Security Rules Could Impact Middle Class

Social Security

3 Ways the New Social Security Rules Could Impact Middle Class

January 27, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

The Looming Social Security Cut Everyone Is Ignoring — and What It’ll Cost You

Social Security

The Looming Social Security Cut Everyone Is Ignoring -- and What It'll Cost You

January 27, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

9 Social Security Assumptions That Get Middle-Class People in Trouble

Social Security

9 Social Security Assumptions That Get Middle-Class People in Trouble

January 26, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

What Happens to Your Social Security If You Keep Working?

Social Security

What Happens to Your Social Security If You Keep Working?

January 22, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Salary You Need To Make To Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

Social Security

Here's the Salary You Need To Make To Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

January 22, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

Retirement Planners: Why Timing Matters More Than People Think With Social Security

Social Security

Retirement Planners: Why Timing Matters More Than People Think With Social Security

January 21, 2026

5 min Read

Read more

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page