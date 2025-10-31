Retirement / Social Security
Advertiser Disclosure

Social Security November 2025: When Your Checks Will Arrive

2 min Read
Andrew Lisa Written by Andrew Lisa
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
Close up of a senior woman using a phone in the living room.
Geber86 / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Social Security beneficiaries will receive their second-to-last check of 2025 in November, but recipients will get their deposits on different days, depending on factors such as their birthday and benefit type. The following guide lets retirees and other recipients know when to expect the first of their final two payments for the year.

Also here is everything you need to know about Social Security.

When To Expect Your November Payment

According to Kiplinger, your birth date determines when you receive your payment, except in a few rare cases. The Social Security Administration (SSA) provides a benefits payment schedule for the entire year, with November payments planned for the following dates, depending on when you were born.

  • 1st through 10th: Second Wednesday (Nov. 12)
  • 11th through 20th: Third Wednesday (Nov. 19)
  • 21st through 31st: Fourth Wednesday (Nov. 26)

SSI and Special Circumstances

The SSA follows a different schedule for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients and those in unique situations. 

  • SSI: There is no SSI payment in November because the November payment will be sent early on Oct. 31, since Nov. 1 falls on a Saturday. The following payment will come on Monday, Dec. 1. 
  • SSI and Social Security: Those who receive both SSI and Social Security will receive their Social Security payment on Monday, Nov. 3, after receiving their early SSI payment on Oct. 31.
  • Long-time recipients: Those who claimed benefits before 1997 will receive their Social Security payment on Monday, Nov. 3.

In all cases, the SSA advises those who don’t receive their benefit on the expected date to allow three days before contacting the administration. 

Today's Top Offers

How Much Will You Receive?

The SSA calculates benefits based on your lifetime income over your 35 highest-earning years, so payments are not universal. However, according to the SSA’s most recent data, average monthly payments are as follows:

  • Retired workers: $2,008.31
  • Spouses: $954.93
  • Children: $924.95
  • Survivors: $1,575.30

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

I’m Retired and Regret Claiming Social Security at 70 — Here’s Why

Social Security

I'm Retired and Regret Claiming Social Security at 70 -- Here's Why

October 28, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Will Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Benefits?

Social Security

Social Security: Will Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Benefits?

October 27, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Salary You Need To Make To Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

Social Security

Here's the Salary You Need To Make To Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

October 24, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

How Far Social Security Goes Every Month in 50 Major Cities

Social Security

How Far Social Security Goes Every Month in 50 Major Cities

October 27, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT for 5 States Where Social Security Gives You Enough To Retire

Social Security

I Asked ChatGPT for 5 States Where Social Security Gives You Enough To Retire

October 24, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?

Social Security

Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?

October 27, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security October 2025: When Your Checks Will Arrive

Social Security

Social Security October 2025: When Your Checks Will Arrive

October 23, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

How Much the Average Upper-Class Retiree Claims in Social Security Benefits at Age 65

Social Security

How Much the Average Upper-Class Retiree Claims in Social Security Benefits at Age 65

October 23, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

Planning To Start Claiming Social Security in 2026? 5 Things To Do Now  

Social Security

Planning To Start Claiming Social Security in 2026? 5 Things To Do Now  

October 21, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

3 Ways the Trump Administration Is Changing Social Security in the Next 3 Years

Social Security

3 Ways the Trump Administration Is Changing Social Security in the Next 3 Years

October 23, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Tax Cap Is Rising Again — What It Means for High Earners in 2026

Social Security

Social Security Tax Cap Is Rising Again -- What It Means for High Earners in 2026

October 23, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

Should Gen Z and Millennials Even Care About Social Security Anymore?

Social Security

Should Gen Z and Millennials Even Care About Social Security Anymore?

October 24, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Reform: What It Means for Your Retirement Savings Strategy

Social Security

Social Security Reform: What It Means for Your Retirement Savings Strategy

October 23, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

When Should I Apply for Social Security?

Social Security

When Should I Apply for Social Security?

October 24, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

2026 Social Security COLA Will Increase Benefits About $56 a Month

Social Security

2026 Social Security COLA Will Increase Benefits About $56 a Month

October 24, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

4 Smart Moves for Retirees Ahead of the Social Security Overhaul

Social Security

4 Smart Moves for Retirees Ahead of the Social Security Overhaul

October 23, 2025

2 min Read

Read more

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page