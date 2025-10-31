Social Security November 2025: When Your Checks Will Arrive

Geber86 / Getty Images

Social Security beneficiaries will receive their second-to-last check of 2025 in November, but recipients will get their deposits on different days, depending on factors such as their birthday and benefit type. The following guide lets retirees and other recipients know when to expect the first of their final two payments for the year.

When To Expect Your November Payment

According to Kiplinger, your birth date determines when you receive your payment, except in a few rare cases. The Social Security Administration (SSA) provides a benefits payment schedule for the entire year, with November payments planned for the following dates, depending on when you were born.

1st through 10th: Second Wednesday (Nov. 12)

Second Wednesday (Nov. 12) 11th through 20th: Third Wednesday (Nov. 19)

Third Wednesday (Nov. 19) 21st through 31st: Fourth Wednesday (Nov. 26)

SSI and Special Circumstances

The SSA follows a different schedule for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients and those in unique situations.

SSI: There is no SSI payment in November because the November payment will be sent early on Oct. 31, since Nov. 1 falls on a Saturday. The following payment will come on Monday, Dec. 1.

There is no SSI payment in November because the November payment will be sent early on Oct. 31, since Nov. 1 falls on a Saturday. The following payment will come on Monday, Dec. 1. SSI and Social Security: Those who receive both SSI and Social Security will receive their Social Security payment on Monday, Nov. 3, after receiving their early SSI payment on Oct. 31.

Those who receive both SSI and Social Security will receive their Social Security payment on Monday, Nov. 3, after receiving their early SSI payment on Oct. 31. Long-time recipients: Those who claimed benefits before 1997 will receive their Social Security payment on Monday, Nov. 3.

In all cases, the SSA advises those who don’t receive their benefit on the expected date to allow three days before contacting the administration.

How Much Will You Receive?

The SSA calculates benefits based on your lifetime income over your 35 highest-earning years, so payments are not universal. However, according to the SSA’s most recent data, average monthly payments are as follows:

Retired workers: $2,008.31

$2,008.31 Spouses: $954.93

$954.93 Children: $924.95

$924.95 Survivors: $1,575.30