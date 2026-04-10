Retirement / Social Security
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New Social Security Rule Could Mean Thousands More for Widows and Divorced Spouses — Are You Eligible?

3 min Read
Kerra Bolton Written by Kerra Bolton
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
Social Security card and money.
Nodar Chernishev / Getty Images

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A recent change to Social Security is already putting more money into the hands of some retirees, including widows and divorced spouses.

The update has led to higher monthly benefits for some and lump-sum payments for others, with billions already distributed.

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), more than $17 billion has already been paid to millions of beneficiaries.

The increased payments are tied to a recent Social Security rule change that could mean thousands more for widows and divorced spouses. Are you eligible?

 

 

Who May Be Eligible

In this case, the new Social Security rule mainly applies to widows and divorced spouses whose spouse worked in public-sector jobs where Social Security taxes were not always paid.

This can come up in situations where one spouse spent a career in public service while the other worked in jobs covered by Social Security, leaving a gap in how benefits were calculated.

In the past, benefits in these situations were often reduced if the spouse also received a pension from that work, per the SSA. In some cases, those reductions significantly lowered or even eliminated spousal or survivor benefits.

With those reductions now removed, some surviving and divorced spouses may qualify for higher benefits than before. Not everyone will see a change, since it depends on each person’s work history and pension, according to the SSA.

 

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Why Payments Are Increasing

Now that those reductions have been eliminated, Social Security is recalculating benefits for some retirees and spouses.

That is leading to two changes. Some people are seeing higher monthly payments, while others have received lump-sum deposits covering money that was previously reduced.

In many cases, those payments include retroactive benefits going back to 2024, when the old rules stopped applying.

Per the SSA, increases can range from a small bump to more than $1,000 extra per month, depending on the benefit and pension.

What To Do Now

Some eligible spouses have already seen their benefits increase, but not everyone has been updated yet.

According to an official letter, a bipartisan group of senators urged the Social Security Administration to ensure that eligible spouses receive the full retroactive payments they are owed, highlighting that some cases may still be pending.

If payments have not changed, recent benefit statements or deposits can show whether any updates have been made. Some adjustments may still be in progress.

Those who may be affected can also contact the Social Security Administration to confirm whether their benefits have been updated, especially since not all eligible cases may be adjusted automatically.

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