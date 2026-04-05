Trump Promises No Taxes on Social Security — Here’s What Experts Say Retirees Need to Know

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President Donald Trump made eliminating taxes on Social Security the centerpiece of his campaign in 2024, and his administration is now claiming that it has delivered on the promise.

However, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), signed into law on July 4, 2025, doesn’t eliminate federal income taxes on Social Security benefits outright. What it does is provide a temporary $6,000 ($12,000 for married couples) extra standard deduction for seniors age 65 and older, effective from 2025 through 2028.

Here’s what finance experts think retirees should know.

Many Retirees Already Don’t Pay Taxes on Social Security

According to a Council of Economic Advisers analysis, 88% of all seniors receiving Social Security income will not pay federal taxes on benefits under the new law. However, many retirees may not see much change with the policy because they were not paying taxes on their benefits in the first place.

“Those who receive only a Social Security check and have no other source of income whatsoever will see no tangible benefit, given that they currently do not pay taxes on this income,” said Alonso Rodriguez Segarra, CEO at Advise Financial.

Higher-Income Retirees Could Benefit the Most

For retirees with higher incomes, the proposal could have a more meaningful impact. This is because currently, the IRS taxes up to 85% of Social Security benefits once income exceeds certain thresholds.

Segarra says that Trump’s proposal is largely aimed at this group — “retirees who, in addition to their Social Security checks, may withdraw funds from 401(k)s or Traditional IRAs. While these withdrawals are recorded as taxable income, the advantage is that these individuals qualify for a specific deduction.”

Eliminating taxes on benefits could reduce what some see as “double taxation” on income that was already taxed during working years.

Your Other Income Still Counts

Even with the enhanced deduction, a lot goes into how social security benefits get taxed. Andrew Lokenauth, owner of TheFinanceNewsletter, emphasizes that what matters most is your combined income.

“Every dollar pulled from a 401(k) or IRA counts toward that combined income threshold. A married couple pulling $40,000 from an IRA on top of $40,000 in Social Security can still owe taxes, even with this deduction,” said Lokenauth. “I’ve watched this catch people off guard during my years in banking, and it’s the kind of thing that can cost hundreds, sometimes over $1,000, if you’re not watching it.”

Remember that the $6,000 deduction isn’t available to every senior. The additional deduction begins to phase out at $75,000 of modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) and disappears entirely at $175,000 for single filers. For married couples filing jointly, the phaseout starts at $150,000 and is eliminated once income exceeds $250,000.