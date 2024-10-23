Trump Promises $2K Stimulus Checks, but Are They Legit and Could You Get One?

The rumor mill is once again churning about the possibility of getting a $2,000 stimulus check, this time funded by revenue accumulated from tariffs. President Trump recently posted on Truth Social, “People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone.”

While economic relief during these challenging economic times would be a favorable outcome, it’s essential to be realistic about expectations when it comes to who is getting what. So, if you are holding out hope for a big stimulus payment before the end of 2025 or even moving into 2026, here are some things to consider first.

Update on Potential $2K Stimulus Checks

Unfortunately, there’s no official confirmation yet on these $2,000 tariff dividend checks, but word from The White House is that the president is “committed” to getting them out. This means you shouldn’t budget for a $2,000 stimulus check that might not arrive, but you can still hold out hope that it will.

Here are a few key takeaways about the potential $2,000 stimulus check:

Trump has stated that his administration will provide a $2,000 dividend to Americans below a certain income level (this has yet to be determined) from what he says is tariff revenue.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hasn’t fully endorsed this plan, claiming instead that the “payout could merely refer to tax savings enshrined by Trump’s signature domestic spending measure,” according to ABC News.

Trump has suggested making direct payments to Americans to cover their healthcare costs.

Many economists have weighed in to say that these ideas are not likely to become policy anytime soon. This is partially due to a partisan battle in Congress, a barely resolved government shutdown and an ongoing Supreme Court case over tariff powers.

So, Is Getting a $2,000 Check Actually Going To Happen?

Stimulus checks are the financial carrot the government seems to dangle whenever the economy is so volatile that people are struggling to eat, let alone pay their bills. This is a great use of government assistance, but the inconsistency in promises and delivery can be frustrating.

The new wave of a $2,000 stimulus package being floated is similar to the pandemic relief checks from the end of Trump’s first term in 2020 and President Biden’s term in 2021.

This time, Trump suggested that these stimulus checks won’t come from a general pool of taxpayer funds, but instead from the money collected by the exorbitant tariffs he has imposed on a vast number of imported goods. With inflation and tariffs, many Americans were hopeful for some sort of financial support to manage the increased costs of daily expenses.

During previous relief efforts, the primary method of distributing the funds from the IRS was direct deposit, so some people started getting excited about receiving a stimulus distribution. However, there is no clear indication that any kind of economic relief is on the way soon.

Final Take To GO: Protect Yourself From Stimulus Speculation

The bottom line is that while it’s tempting to get excited when rumors swirl about receiving an economic relief package or rebate, you don’t want to get caught up in a scheme. You also don’t want to get your hopes up about something that likely won’t happen.

Here’s how you can protect yourself from rumors:

Avoid unofficial sources. Rumors often start on social media and websites, with optimistic readers sharing the information. You’ll want to review the actual source of the information to determine if it’s credible.

Rumors often start on social media and websites, with optimistic readers sharing the information. You’ll want to review the actual source of the information to determine if it’s credible. Seek out official sources. If you want to find any new information about stimulus programs or updates to Social Security payments, you’ll want to visit the official websites of the IRS or the SSA.

If you want to find any new information about stimulus programs or updates to Social Security payments, you’ll want to visit the official websites of the IRS or the SSA. Be skeptical of anyone asking you for confidential information. Please be extremely cautious if you receive any communication about being eligible for a stimulus check. You don’t want to get caught up in a scam where they request your confidential financial information because you thought you were receiving financial assistance.

