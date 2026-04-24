3 ‘Forever’ Dividend Stocks Income Investors Are Snapping Up in Trump’s Economy

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The Trump economy has been pretty unpredictable. President Donald Trump touted the start of a “golden age” upon his victory, but shortly after he was sworn into office, he enforced tariffs that caused the S&P 500 to lose almost 20% of its value in one month. “Trump Depression” became a headline until it wasn’t, as the S&P 500 closed the year up by 18% as Trump walked back on some of the tariffs.

Then, the president initiated a conflict with Iran that caused the Strait of Hormuz blockade. Oil went parabolic and is still up by more than 50% year-to-date, threatening a stock market crash and global depression. There was plenty of chatter about $200 for a barrel of oil, but tensions appear to have cooled off for now.

Most investors don’t want to deal with this type of volatility, and that’s where reliable dividend payers come into play. These companies have distributed dividends to investors during recessions and various economic hardships.

Most dividend stocks require that you choose between a high yield and slow company growth, like Verizon, or a low yield and tremendous growth prospects, with Broadcom being a good example. These are three of the top dividend stocks to consider in the Trump economy.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil is the largest U.S. gas company. Its stock has rallied due to the blockade, and while it has pulled back from all-time highs, it’s a good hedge in case uncertainty reappears in the Strait of Hormuz.

Exxon Mobil offers a 2.71% yield and has been in business since a 1999 merger between Exxon and Mobil. Both companies trace their roots to Standard Oil, which was founded in 1870. The company has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years, making it a dividend aristocrat.

Verizon

Verizon is hard for dividend income investors to ignore since it sports a 6% yield. Although investors shouldn’t expect much growth, exposure to AI and 5G has been enough to help Verizon shares rally by 15% year-to-date. It’s an abnormal but welcomed performance for a low-volatility stock.

Verizon makes most of its money from consumer wireless services. While consumers will reduce expenses if their wallets ever get tight, phone subscription plans are unlikely to get cut. It’s usually an expense that blends in the background and prints Verizon billions of dollars every quarter.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola offers a wide range of beverages that people drink every day. That results in steady, predictable revenue as the company expands its business into key markets, based on 2% year-over-year revenue growth throughout 2025.

The stock offers a 2.82% yield and has been in Warren Buffett’s portfolio for almost 40 years. More than 30 of Coca-Cola’s brands are worth more than $1 billion.

Editor’s note: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Always consider your individual circumstances and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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